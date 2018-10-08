Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Marlins part ways with four coaches

By Bill BaerOct 8, 2018


MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro reports that the Marlins have parted ways with four members of the coaching staff: pitching coach Juan Nieves, first base and infield coach Perry Hill, assistant hitting coach Frank Menechino, and strength and conditioning coach Ty Hill.

The Marlins are coming off of a 63-98 season, so it comes as no surprise that a coaching staff shakeup is in order. The club ranked dead last in the National League in runs scored per game (3.66) and allowed the second-most runs per game (5.02). Digging a little deeper, the Marlins had the fifth-worst batting average (.237), the third-worst on-base percentage (.303), and the worst slugging percentage (.357). On the pitching side, the Marlins’ staff ERA of 4.76 was the worst in the league and their 1,249 strikeouts were the fewest. The 605 walks issued were the third-highest total in the league.

Frisaro notes that bench coach Tim Wallach, hitting coach Mike Pagliarulo, third base coach Fredi Gonzalez, catching coach Brian Schneider, bullpen coach Dean Treanor, bullpen coodinator Rob Flippo, and administrative coach Ed Lucas are expected back for the 2019 season. There was also some speculation that manager Don Mattingly might be let go, but the club announced he will return next year.

Houston knocks Trevor Bauer around in seventh to take lead

By Craig CalcaterraOct 8, 2018


Trevor Bauer came into the game in the sixth inning, pitching in his third straight game in relief. The idea with Bauer this postseason, by the way, is to use him like Andrew Miller: a multi-inning relief ace. It’s a great theory, as he has electric stuff and can strike out guys by the boatload, theoretically putting out fires. He did well enough in the sixth inning with that, but it didn’t go so well in the seventh.

The inning led off with a Tony Kemp single. An errant pickoff throw by Bauer allowed Kemp to reach second, after which George Springer reached on an infield single to put runners on the corners. Kemp came home on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jose Altuve that saw Springer forced out but which put Altuve on first. The game was tied at two.

The next batter up was Alex Bregman who grounded back to Bauer, who sought to turn a double play. His throw to Francisco Lindor at second was wide of the bag, preventing Lindor from getting the out at second. Lindor’s relay throw to first was late too, so two runners were on with only one out. Then Bauer walked Yuli Gurriel to load the bases. Bauer, by this point, was visibly angry and rattled. As you might be too if you had two throwing errors in the inning.

Marwin Gonzalez came up next. After Bauer fell behind him 3-0, Gonzalez hit a 3-1 pitch down the left field line which fell in for a two-run double to make it 4-2 Houston. The pitch, by the way, was way high and outside. I have no idea how Gonzalez did anything with it, frankly, but rather than a bases-loaded walk, Houston scored two. That knocked Bauer out of the game.

Andrew Miller came into the game with runners on second and third and one out to face Josh Reddick, who flied out to shallow left, failing to advance the runner at third home. Then it was Carlos Correa‘s turn: he walked to load the bases for Houston once again.

That brought up Tyler White, pinch hitting for Brian McCann, which in turn caused Terry Francona to go to the pen to call in Cody Allen. Allen struck out White, leaving the bases loaded.

We enter the seventh inning stretch with Houston up 4-2, nine outs away from moving on to the ALCS.