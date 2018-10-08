Marlins part ways with four coaches

MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro reports that the Marlins have parted ways with four members of the coaching staff: pitching coach Juan Nieves, first base and infield coach Perry Hill, assistant hitting coach Frank Menechino, and strength and conditioning coach Ty Hill.
The Marlins are coming off of a 63-98 season, so it comes as no surprise that a coaching staff shakeup is in order. The club ranked dead last in the National League in runs scored per game (3.66) and allowed the second-most runs per game (5.02). Digging a little deeper, the Marlins had the fifth-worst batting average (.237), the third-worst on-base percentage (.303), and the worst slugging percentage (.357). On the pitching side, the Marlins’ staff ERA of 4.76 was the worst in the league and their 1,249 strikeouts were the fewest. The 605 walks issued were the third-highest total in the league.
Frisaro notes that bench coach Tim Wallach, hitting coach Mike Pagliarulo, third base coach Fredi Gonzalez, catching coach Brian Schneider, bullpen coach Dean Treanor, bullpen coodinator Rob Flippo, and administrative coach Ed Lucas are expected back for the 2019 season. There was also some speculation that manager Don Mattingly might be let go, but the club announced he will return next year.