Indians strike first, take a 1-0 lead over the Astros in the third

Mike Clevinger and Dallas Keuchel made it through the first two innings pretty smoothly, but each ran into trouble in the third. Keuchel more than Clevinger as he allowed a run to give the Indians a 1-0 lead.
Houston loaded the bases with one out in their half of the third, with Tony Kemp walking, Jose Altuve singling him to third and Alex Bregman getting hit right on the rump to load things up. Clevinger worked out of it though, with Yuli Gurriel striking out and Mawin Gonzalez flying out. He scared everyone first by hitting a screaming liner down the first base line that had the distance but not the aim and went foul, but Clevinger wiggled out of it.
In the bottom half Yan Gomes and Jason Kipnis each singled and then both were moved up a base when Francisco Lindor sacrified to Keuchel on the mound. The next batter up, Michael Brantley, hit a long fly ball to left center which was plenty deep to score Gomes. Jose Ramriez flied out to end the inning.
We’re now in the fourth and Clevinger is working, just passing 70 pitches. Keuchel has been far more economical — he threw 43 pitches in his first three innings, but he and the Astros are trailing.