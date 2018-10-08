Indians choose to wear Chief Wahoo on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, get swept out of ALDS

Monday, October 8 marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday celebrating the Indigenous peoples of America. The holiday was created as a counter-celebration of Columbus Day, which honors Christopher Columbus on the same day. Columbus, of course, was a much worse person than many of us were led to believe in school, and that’s putting it nicely.
Despite it being Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the Indians chose their home uniform brandishing the visage of the highly controversial mascot Chief Wahoo for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Astros on Monday at Progressive Field. We learned back in January that the Indians would no longer wear Wahoo on their uniforms starting next year — a great development, even if the impetus was commercial rather than moral. Despite the poor taste in uniform for Monday’s game, the Indians allowed the possibility for Wahoo’s last hurrah to be forever remembered as the day the Indians were swept out of the ALDS on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. That’s a bit on the nose. (Even more on the nose: the Braves also play on Monday and trail in the NLDS 2-1 to the Dodgers. They could also get eliminated on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Karmic justice for continuing to use the “tomahawk chop.”)
The Astros rallied late to come from behind and defeat the Indians 11-3, punching their ticket to the ALCS and eliminating the Indians in the process. Wahoo is no more. All this having been said, the Astros’ victory on Monday is still bittersweet for anyone with morals as the Astros have their own shortcomings. Earlier this year, they went well out of their way to defend an alleged domestic abuser in closer Roberto Osuna. The ALCS will feature the Astros with Osuna as well as either the Red Sox or Yankees who have alleged abusers of their own (Steven Wright and Aroldis Chapman, respectively). I guess we’ll have to root for the meteor in the ALCS.
The Dodgers are headed to the NLCS for a third consecutive season. They won the NLDS three games to one after winning 6-2 in Atlanta on Monday night.
Rich Hill got the start for the Dodgers and was staked to a 1-0 lead before he even took the mound, as Manny Machado knocked in a run with a double in the top of the first. Hill held the Braves scoreless for three innings, but got himself into hot water to start the fourth, issuing back-to-back walks to Johan Camargo and Tyler Flowers. Ender Inciarte moved both runners up with a bunt. Hill then got Charlie Culberson to sharply ground out, keeping both runners put, making it seem like he would be able to see his way out of the jam. However, Kurt Suzuki came through with a two-run single to left field to put the Braves on the board and in the lead 2-1.
Mike Foltynewicz got the start for the Braves and gave up just the one run in four innings of work. The Dodgers were able to muster a rally in the sixth facing reliever Jonny Venters as Enrique Hernández singled with one out and Yasiel Puig singled with two away to put runners on the corners. David Freese pinch-hit for Ryan Madson, prompting Braves manager Brian Snitker to bring in right-hander Brad Brach. Puig stole second base unconstested and it immediately paid dividends as Freese was able to sneak a single into center field, scoring both runs to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead.
The Dodgers’ offense didn’t stop there. In the seventh, Justin Turner led off with a single and Max Muncy drew a walk against Chad Sobotka, bringing up Manny Machado. Machado fell behind 0-2, then fouled off a couple 1-2 pitches before turning on a 95 MPH fastball, lining it over the fence in left field for a three-run home run. That pushed the Dodgers’ lead to 6-2.
From there, it was up to the Dodgers’ bullpen. Pedro Báez and Caleb Ferguson combined to work a 1-2-3 seventh. Kenta Maeda got in and out of trouble in the eighth, stranding a pair of runners. The ninth inning was Kenley Jansen‘s, of course. He got Ronald Acuña to ground out, then struck out Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman to end the game, sending the Dodgers to the next round.
The Braves once again fail to advance past the NLDS. The club hasn’t made it to the NLCS since 2001 despite eight postseason appearances since then. The Dodgers will head to Milwaukee for the NLCS, which opens on Friday.