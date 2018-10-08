Dodgers, Braves lineups for Game 4

The Dodgers and Braves get underway at 4:30 this afternoon. When they do, we’ll get a couple of wrinkles in the lineups.
Joc Pederson, rather than Chris Taylor, will get the start in left and leadoff. Max Muncy will likewise replace David Freese at first base and third in the batting order. Muncy actually got more plate appearances than Freese last night, but today he’s presumably in there for at least as long as Mike Foltynewicz is. Yasiel Puig likewise gets the start over Matt Kemp in right field, though he’ll be batting farther down in the order than Kemp did last night. Cody Bellinger and Enrique Hernandez will flip flop as well.
For Atlanta, Ozzie Albies moves up to the two-hole and Ender Inciarte is down in the seven slot. Tyler Flowers gets the start behind the dish over Kurt Suzuki.
The lineups:
Dodgers
1. Joc Pederson (L) LF
2. Justin Turner (R) 3B
3. Max Muncy (L) 1B
4. Manny Machado (R) SS
5. Yasmani Grandal (S) C
6. Enrique Hernandez (R) 2B
7. Cody Bellinger (L) CF
8. Yasiel Puig (R) RF
9. Rich Hill (L) P
Braves
1. Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) LF
2. Ozzie Albies (S) 2B
3. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
4. Nick Markakis (L) RF
5. Johan Camargo (S) 3B
6. Tyler Flowers (R) C
7. Ender Inciarte (L) CF
8. Charlie Culberson (R) SS
9. Mike Foltynewicz (R) P