Brock Holt becomes first player to hit for the cycle in the postseason

The Red Sox routed the Yankees 16-1 in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Monday night. They will take a 2-1 series lead and try to punch their ticket to the ALCS on Tuesday.

We covered some of the more interesting developments in the game earlier, like first base umpire Ángel Hernández spurring many replay reviews and Aaron Boone bungling the fourth inning. Here is a recap of the scoring.

Yankees starter Luis Severino lasted three-plus innings and was on the hook for six runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Nathan Eovaldi, meanwhile, pitched brilliantly. He tamed the Yankees’ powerful lineup, holding them to one run on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts. It’s only the fifth time in 23 starts this season he has completed seven innings.

Heath Hembree got mop-up duty, working a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth. In the top of the ninth, the Yankees sent position player Austin Romine to the mound to pitch. If you thought the postseason was immune to the position players pitching trend, you thought wrong. Romine got two quick outs, but then issued a walk to Ian Kinsler before serving up a home run to Holt to help him complete the cycle — the first in postseason history.

Eduardo Rodriguez took over in the bottom of the ninth, getting through the frame without yielding 15 runs, putting the game in the books. The 16 runs scored by the Red Sox is the most in a postseason game since the Cardinals beat the Rangers 16-7 in Game 3 of the 2011 World Series (October 22). It’s just the eighth time since 1903 that a team has scored 16-plus runs in the postseason.

The Red Sox will go for the kill on Tuesday. Game 4 will start at 8:07 PM ET and will be broadcast on TBS. The Red Sox will start Rick Porcello opposite the Yankees’ CC Sabathia. If they’re able to close it out, the Red Sox will meet up with the Astros in the ALCS.

Follow @Baer_Bill