Astros, Indians lineups for ALDS Game 3

The Indians shake things up a bit for Game 3. Partially because the Astros have a sinkerballing lefty, as opposed to a fireballing righty, on the mound. Partially because they’re in a rut and their backs are up against the wall and all of that stuff.
So: Yonder Alonso is not in the Indians’ lineup for Game 3, nor is Melky Cabrera. Edwin Encarnacion will cover first base and Yandy Diaz will take his spot as the DH. Meanwhile, Brandon Guyer will be in right field in place of the Melk Man.
The Astros give us Tony Kemp as a DH and Brian McCann behind the plate. The top of the lineup, which has beaten the Indians to a pulp thus far, remains more or less unchanged, save a bit of shuffling of where Carlos Correa and Josh Reddick will appear.
Your lineups:
Astros
1. George Springer (R) CF
2. Jose Altuve (R) 2B
3. Alex Bregman (R) 3B
4. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
5. Marwin Gonzalez (S) LF
6. Josh Reddick (L) RF
7. Carlos Correa (R) SS
8. Brian McCann (L) C
9. Tony Kemp (L) DH
Indians
1. Francisco Lindor (S) SS
2. Michael Brantley (L) LF
3. Jose Ramirez (S) 2B
4. Edwin Encarnacion (R) 1B
5. Josh Donaldson (R) 3B
6. Yandy Diaz (R) DH
7. Brandon Guyer (R) RF
8. Yan Gomes (R) C
9. Jason Kipnis (L) CF
The Dodgers and Braves get underway at 4:30 this afternoon. When they do, we’ll get a couple of wrinkles in the lineups.
Joc Pederson, rather than Chris Taylor, will get the start in left and leadoff. Max Muncy will likewise replace David Freese at first base and third in the batting order. Muncy actually got more plate appearances than Freese last night, but today he’s presumably in there for at least as long as Mike Foltynewicz is. Yasiel Puig likewise gets the start over Matt Kemp in right field, though he’ll be batting farther down in the order than Kemp did last night. Cody Bellinger and Enrique Hernandez will flip flop as well.
For Atlanta, Ozzie Albies moves up to the two-hole and Ender Inciarte is down in the seven slot. Tyler Flowers gets the start behind the dish over Kurt Suzuki.
The lineups:
Dodgers
1. Joc Pederson (L) LF
2. Justin Turner (R) 3B
3. Max Muncy (L) 1B
4. Manny Machado (R) SS
5. Yasmani Grandal (S) C
6. Enrique Hernandez (R) 2B
7. Cody Bellinger (L) CF
8. Yasiel Puig (R) RF
9. Rich Hill (L) P
Braves
1. Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) LF
2. Ozzie Albies (S) 2B
3. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
4. Nick Markakis (L) RF
5. Johan Camargo (S) 3B
6. Tyler Flowers (R) C
7. Ender Inciarte (L) CF
8. Charlie Culberson (R) SS
9. Mike Foltynewicz (R) P