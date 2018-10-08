Astros, Indians lineups for ALDS Game 3

The Indians shake things up a bit for Game 3. Partially because the Astros have a sinkerballing lefty, as opposed to a fireballing righty, on the mound. Partially because they’re in a rut and their backs are up against the wall and all of that stuff.

So: Yonder Alonso is not in the Indians’ lineup for Game 3, nor is Melky Cabrera. Edwin Encarnacion will cover first base and Yandy Diaz will take his spot as the DH. Meanwhile, Brandon Guyer will be in right field in place of the Melk Man.

The Astros give us Tony Kemp as a DH and Brian McCann behind the plate. The top of the lineup, which has beaten the Indians to a pulp thus far, remains more or less unchanged, save a bit of shuffling of where Carlos Correa and Josh Reddick will appear.

Your lineups:

Astros

1. George Springer (R) CF

2. Jose Altuve (R) 2B

3. Alex Bregman (R) 3B

4. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B

5. Marwin Gonzalez (S) LF

6. Josh Reddick (L) RF

7. Carlos Correa (R) SS

8. Brian McCann (L) C

9. Tony Kemp (L) DH

Indians

1. Francisco Lindor (S) SS

2. Michael Brantley (L) LF

3. Jose Ramirez (S) 2B

4. Edwin Encarnacion (R) 1B

5. Josh Donaldson (R) 3B

6. Yandy Diaz (R) DH

7. Brandon Guyer (R) RF

8. Yan Gomes (R) C

9. Jason Kipnis (L) CF

