Aaron Boone makes some questionable decisions in fourth inning

By Bill BaerOct 8, 2018, 9:36 PM EDT
It’s only the fourth inning and a lot could still happen, but Game 3 of the ALDS looks like it belongs to the Red Sox. That’s thanks in part to some questionable decision-making by Yankees manager Aaron Boone in the top of the fourth inning.

Starter Luis Severino yielded a run in the second followed by two more in the third. The Red Sox were making consistent hard contact. According to Baseball Savant, seven of the 14 balls put in play against Severino had an exit velocity of 100 MPH or above. Having Severino start the fourth inning is no problem, but at least have some arms getting loose in the bullpen just in case.

Severino immediately got into trouble, giving up back-to-back singles to Brock Holt and Christian Vázquez. That would’ve been a great spot to bring in, let’s say, Chad Green. Boone stuck with Severino, who proceeded to walk Jackie Bradley, Jr. on four pitches to load the bases. That was the last straw, so Boone came out to the mound — surely to bring in a talented and experienced reliever, right? To the surprise of just about everyone, including potentially even himself, Lance Lynn jogged to the mound.

Lynn, you may recall, is a longtime starter. 190 of the 214 regular season games in which he’s appeared have been starts. And he hasn’t had a particularly good year, putting up a 5.10 ERA with the Twins and a 4.14 ERA with the Yankees. Lynn walked Mookie Betts on four pitches to force in a run, then served up a bases-clearing double to Andrew Benintendi, pushing the lead to 7-0. J.D. Martinez then grounded out, but Xander Bogaerts followed up with a single to put runners on the corners and keep the Red Sox rally alive.

With the game out of hand, Chad Green came in. Results notwithstanding, he should’ve come in earlier in the inning rather than Lynn. Still, Green proceeded to serve up a two-out RBI single to Steve Pearce and a two-run triple to Holt. At long last, Green got Vázquez to ground out to end the inning, finally putting the cap on a seven-run outburst that saw the score run up to 10-0.

The Yankees’ bullpen is one of the best in baseball. During the regular season, the Yankees’ aggregate 3.38 ERA from relievers was fourth-best in the league. While the ‘pen had to handle seven innings in Game 1, the only reliever who pitched in both Game 1 and Game 2 was Zach Britton, and there was an off-day on Sunday. Boone’s reluctance to call on an actual reliever shouldn’t have been based on preservation, especially in a pivotal playoff game. Three decisions — to not have the ‘pen moving to start the fourth, having too long a leash on Severino, and going with Lynn over an actual reliever — put the game practically out of reach for the Yankees.

Ángel Hernández has had three calls overturned in ALDS Game 3 already

By Bill BaerOct 8, 2018, 9:06 PM EDT
We’re just through three innings of Game 3 of the ALDS between the Red Sox and Yankees as I write this and first base umpire Ángel Hernández has already had two of his calls overturned thanks to replay review.

The first controversial call occurred in the bottom of the second inning. After Giancarlo Stanton singled to lead off the frame, Didi Gregorius laid down a bunt to the left side. Starter Nathan Eovaldi was a bit slow off the mound and his throw appeared to be just a bit too late to get the out at first base. Hernández ruled Gregorius safe, but the Red Sox challenged and the ruling was overturned.

In the bottom of the third inning, leadoff batter Gleyber Torres hit a grounder to shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts had to make the throw to first base across his body with his momentum taking him towards left field. The throw appeared to both come in late and pull Steve Pearce off the bag, but Torres was ruled out by Hernández. The Yankees challenged and the ruling was overturned.

Hernández has actually had three calls overturned in the series. In the top of the seventh inning of Game 2, after Giancarlo Stanton chopped a grounder to shortstop, Hernández ruled that the throw from Eduardo Núñez to Ian Kinsler pulled Kinsler off the second base bag, which would have given the Yankees a bases-loaded, no-out situation. The Red Sox challenged and the call was overturned. Of course, Gary Sánchez followed up by hitting a home run.

Hernández is slated to work the plate in Game 4, so that should be interesting. I’m at the point where if Hernández told me two plus two equals four, I might have to math it out on the back of an envelope real quick.

Update (9:35 PM ET): Another Hernández call was overturned in the fourth inning on a bang-bang play at first when Didi Gregorius was able to avoid being doubled up on a sharp ground ball to second base. The was another play involving Hernández’s ruling to start the inning. It was not overturned, so Hernández has a 25 percent success rate on calls gone to replay review in this game alone.