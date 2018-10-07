Nathan Eovaldi
Getty Images

Red Sox choose Nathan Eovaldi to start Game 3 of ALDS

By Ashley VarelaOct 7, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Red Sox have selected right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to kick off Game 3 of the ALDS on Monday night, per a team announcement. While fellow righty Rick Porcello was originally slated to handle Game 3, he was utilized out of the bullpen during Game 1 and will receive an extra day of rest before taking the mound for a potential series clinch in Game 4. Additional comments from manager Alex Cora indicated that his selection for Game 4 might still be subject to some revision, however, especially if the team ends up needing Porcello to pitch out of the bullpen and lock down another win during Game 3.

Eovaldi, 28, was acquired by the Red Sox in a swap for Rays’ minor league pitcher Jalen Beeks just before the July deadline. Through 11 starts in Boston, he worked up to a 3-3 record with a 3.33 ERA, 2.0 BB/9, and 8.0 SO/9 in 54 innings. This figures to be the first postseason start of his seven-year career to date, and one that might see him extend the current 16-inning scoreless streak he has going against the Yankees this year.

The Yankees, meanwhile, will trot out right-hander Luis Severino when the series returns to New York on Monday night. The 24-year-old righty led the team to a 7-2 Wild Card victory on Wednesday after posting four innings of two-hit, seven-strikeout ball against the Athletics and will look for his second career win in the playoffs when Game 3 kicks off at 7:40 PM EDT on Monday.

Lineups for NLDS Game 3 between Dodgers, Braves

Harry How/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 7, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Dodgers will look to complete a sweep of the Braves in the NLDS in Game 3, slated for an 8:07 PM ET start on Sunday night in Atlanta. FS1 will have the broadcast. Here are your lineups.

Dodgers

LF Chris Taylor
3B Justin Turner
1B David Freese
SS Manny Machado
RF Matt Kemp
CF Cody Bellinger
2B Enrique Hernández
C Yasmani Grandal
P Walker Buehler

The Dodgers are going with a different look now that the Braves have a lefty starter on the mound. David Freese is batting third and playing first base as opposed to Max Muncy. Matt Kemp is in right field instead of Yasiel Puig.

Braves

LF Ronald Acuña, Jr.
CF Ender Inciarte
1B Freddie Freeman
RF Nick Markakis
3B Johan Camargo
C Kurt Suzuki
2B Ozzie Albies
SS Charlie Culberson
P Sean Newcomb

The Braves are going with essentially the same lineup they used in the first two games, which have resulted in exactly zero runs scored. Buehler last started on October 1 in the NL West tiebreaker game against the Rockies. He tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings.