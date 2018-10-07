Red Sox choose Nathan Eovaldi to start Game 3 of ALDS

The Red Sox have selected right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to kick off Game 3 of the ALDS on Monday night, per a team announcement. While fellow righty Rick Porcello was originally slated to handle Game 3, he was utilized out of the bullpen during Game 1 and will receive an extra day of rest before taking the mound for a potential series clinch in Game 4. Additional comments from manager Alex Cora indicated that his selection for Game 4 might still be subject to some revision, however, especially if the team ends up needing Porcello to pitch out of the bullpen and lock down another win during Game 3.

Eovaldi, 28, was acquired by the Red Sox in a swap for Rays’ minor league pitcher Jalen Beeks just before the July deadline. Through 11 starts in Boston, he worked up to a 3-3 record with a 3.33 ERA, 2.0 BB/9, and 8.0 SO/9 in 54 innings. This figures to be the first postseason start of his seven-year career to date, and one that might see him extend the current 16-inning scoreless streak he has going against the Yankees this year.

The Yankees, meanwhile, will trot out right-hander Luis Severino when the series returns to New York on Monday night. The 24-year-old righty led the team to a 7-2 Wild Card victory on Wednesday after posting four innings of two-hit, seven-strikeout ball against the Athletics and will look for his second career win in the playoffs when Game 3 kicks off at 7:40 PM EDT on Monday.