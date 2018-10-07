Lineups for NLDS Game 3 between Dodgers, Braves

The Dodgers will look to complete a sweep of the Braves in the NLDS in Game 3, slated for an 8:07 PM ET start on Sunday night in Atlanta. FS1 will have the broadcast. Here are your lineups.

Dodgers

LF Chris Taylor

3B Justin Turner

1B David Freese

SS Manny Machado

RF Matt Kemp

CF Cody Bellinger

2B Enrique Hernández

C Yasmani Grandal

P Walker Buehler

The Dodgers are going with a different look now that the Braves have a lefty starter on the mound. David Freese is batting third and playing first base as opposed to Max Muncy. Matt Kemp is in right field instead of Yasiel Puig.

Braves

LF Ronald Acuña, Jr.

CF Ender Inciarte

1B Freddie Freeman

RF Nick Markakis

3B Johan Camargo

C Kurt Suzuki

2B Ozzie Albies

SS Charlie Culberson

P Sean Newcomb

The Braves are going with essentially the same lineup they used in the first two games, which have resulted in exactly zero runs scored. Buehler last started on October 1 in the NL West tiebreaker game against the Rockies. He tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

