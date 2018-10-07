Lineups for NLDS Game 3 between Dodgers, Braves

The Dodgers will look to complete a sweep of the Braves in the NLDS in Game 3, slated for an 8:07 PM ET start on Sunday night in Atlanta. FS1 will have the broadcast. Here are your lineups.
LF Chris Taylor
3B Justin Turner
1B David Freese
SS Manny Machado
RF Matt Kemp
CF Cody Bellinger
2B Enrique Hernández
C Yasmani Grandal
P Walker Buehler
The Dodgers are going with a different look now that the Braves have a lefty starter on the mound. David Freese is batting third and playing first base as opposed to Max Muncy. Matt Kemp is in right field instead of Yasiel Puig.
LF Ronald Acuña, Jr.
CF Ender Inciarte
1B Freddie Freeman
RF Nick Markakis
3B Johan Camargo
C Kurt Suzuki
2B Ozzie Albies
SS Charlie Culberson
P Sean Newcomb
The Braves are going with essentially the same lineup they used in the first two games, which have resulted in exactly zero runs scored. Buehler last started on October 1 in the NL West tiebreaker game against the Rockies. He tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings.