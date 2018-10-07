Joaquin Benoit expected to retire

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Reliever Joaquin Benoit hasn’t said anything officially, but he is expected to retire, per MASN’s Mark Zuckerman.

Benoit, 41, signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Nationals in February. However, he was never health enough to contribute due to what was initially deemed strained right forearm. The issue turned out to be a right shoulder injury. Benoit attempted to rehab rather than undergo surgery, but it didn’t take.

Benoit pitched parts of 16 seasons in the majors with the Rangers, Rays, Tigers, Padres, Mariners, Blue Jays, Phillies, and Pirates. He compiled a 3.83 ERA with 1,058 strikeouts and 437 walks across 1,068 2/3 innings.

