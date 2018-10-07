Getty Images

Brewers, Dodgers look to close out Division Series sweeps

By Craig CalcaterraOct 7, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Brewers eked out one win and shut out the Rockies for another. The Dodgers have thoroughly dominated the Braves in two contests. Both Milwaukee and Los Angeles can close out their Division Series with a win today and guarantee themselves four full days off and a rotation reset before the NLCS kicks off on Friday.

Colorado and Atlanta will do what they can to stop that, but the odds favor sweeps in this instance and overwhelmingly favor a Dodgers-Brewers NLCS.

As Dayn Perry of CBS Sports noted the other day, between the old LCS format and the current Division Series format, there have been 78 best-of-five series that have started off with one team winning the first two games. On only 10 occasions has the team down 0-2 come back to win the series. Heck, the team down 0-2 has only come back to win even one game 32 times. Meaning that, historically, series like these have ended in sweeps 59% of the time and have ended with the team down 0-2 winning it 12.8% of the time.

Stranger things have happened. Just not very often. So: temper your expectations Rockies and Braves fans.

Your viewing guide:

NLDS Game 3

Brewers vs. Rockies
Ballpark: Coors Field
Time: 4:37 PM Eastern
TV: MLB Network
Pitchers: Wade Miley vs. German Marquez
Breakdown:

Between the tiebreaker game against the Dodgers, the Wild Card game against the Cubs and the first two games of this series, the Rockies’ bats have been as quiet as church mice for a week. When you tune in today and see Wade Miley on the hill for Milwaukee, you may think that this is the game the Rockies will bust out their whuppin’ sticks. Don’t bet too much on that, because 2018 Wade Miley has been a different beast than the tomato can he had been for the past couple of seasons.

Miley began the season injured and then spent some more time on the DL after a couple of starts, but in 16 starts since coming back at full power he has posted a 2.57 ERA while cutting back dramatically on the walks that plagued him in Baltimore last year and so very often in his previous stops. He throws a cutter now, which he didn’t before, and it has reduced his reliance on the straight fastball which hitters sat on. It also helps that, due to his time on the disabled list in the first half, he’s a lot fresher right now than he’d normally be late in the season. Whether that’ll help him overcome Coors Field is unknown, but know that Miley has been an asset for Milwaukee even if he was a liability for his teams in the past.

Marquez, who started and lost Monday in the tiebreaker game, is pitching on an extra day’s rest and, that less-than-lovely start vs. the Dodgers notwithstanding, has pitched excellently down the stretch. In his past 13 starts, the tiebreaker game included, Marquez is 6-3 with a 2.25 ERA, 17 walks and 118 strikeouts in 88 innings while limiting opponents to a .204 average. The Rockies will need the stretch Marquez — and would really love to see the 2017 version of Miley — to extend their season.

 

NLDS Game 3

Dodgers vs. Braves
Ballpark: SunTrust Park
Time: 8:07 PM Eastern
TV: Fox Sports 1
Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Sean Newcomb
Breakdown

The Braves joined a super exclusive club on Friday night, becoming just the second team to get shut out in the first two games of a postseason series. The good news: the last club which had that happen to them, the 1921 Giants, went on to win that World Series. The bad news: it was a best-of-nine series, so they had way more of a margin for error. And let me tell you brother, I do not see High Pockets Kelly coming through that door.

On the mound for the Dodgers is Walker Buehler, who had a 2.03 ERA in the second half, pitched shutout ball into the seventh on Monday in Game 163 against the Rockies and who beat the Braves when he faced them back in June when the Braves were scoring runs in buckets. Even if he has less-than-his best stuff, the Dodgers’ pen is rested as any postseason pen will ever be and, given that a victory would give them four days off, Dave Roberts has the luxury of using as many different arms as he wants to lock this one down and not have too worry too much about tomorrow.

The Braves changed up expectations by calling on Sean Newcomb rather than Kevin Gausman as many expected. Newcomb pitched two scoreless innings of relief in Game 1 and, back in late July took a no-hitter into the ninth against the Dodgers. Manager Brian Snitker said that Newcomb’s history against the Dodgers played into his decision to go with him in Game 3. That’s fine I guess — and it’s not like in picking Newcomb over Gausman is like sitting Sandy Koufax for Howie Reed in the 1965 World Series —  but I don’t know that a couple of appearances makes all that much of a difference.

Really, nothing will make much of a difference here other than the Braves’ bats waking up. If they don’t, they may as well have Howie Reed on the mound tonight. And he’s been dead for 34 years.

Gary Sanchez, Aaron Judge power Yankees to Game 2 win in ALDS

Gary Sanchez
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaOct 6, 2018, 11:56 PM EDT
The Yankees suffered no shortage of power when they took the field at Fenway Park for Game 2 of the ALDS. After squandering an early lead and narrowly losing Game 1 to the Red Sox on Friday night, they found their mojo again with some help from homegrown sluggers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, both of whom were instrumental in boosting the club to a 6-2 win to tie the series.

Judge kicked things off for the Yankees in the first inning. He clobbered a cutter from Boston left-hander David Price and parked it 445 feet away in the seats atop the Green Monster. Price recovered to retire Luke Voit and Giancarlo Stanton, but it wasn’t long before he found himself in hot water again. In the top of the second inning, Gary Sanchez returned another cutter to the Green Monster for the Yankees’ second long ball of the night. After a pair of back-to-back walks to Gleyber Torres and Brett Gardner, Andrew McCutchen got in on the fun, too, this time with an RBI single that inflated the Yankees’ lead to 3-0.

Price was yanked off the mound after logging just 1 2/3 innings; per Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston, it was the first outing of his career during which he failed to record even one strikeout. The Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka, on the other hand, mowed down the Red Sox’ lineup inning after inning. Boston didn’t manage to catch a break until the fourth inning, when Xander Bogaerts jumped on a first-pitch fastball and postmarked it straight out to the center field stands for a solo home run.

Tanaka wrapped up his outing with one run and four strikeouts scattered over five innings, and with the bullpen holding down the fort, the Yankees blew the game wide open in the seventh. Judge hit a leadoff single out to first base, then advanced to third on a walk from Voit and a force out from Stanton. With Judge and Stanton at the corners, Sanchez stepped up to bat and unloaded a mammoth home run — this one a three-run, 479-footer off of Eduardo Rodriguez that left Fenway entirely.

Not only was it a tremendous home run, the likes of which hadn’t yet been seen in the 2018 playoffs, but it earned a place on the Statcast regular season and postseason leaderboards as well (the longest postseason home run in the Statcast era currently belongs to Willson Contreras‘ 491-foot homer in the 2017 NLCS):

With a 6-1 lead behind them, the Yankees cruised through the remaining three innings. Ian Kinsler plated another run for Boston on a one-out double off of Dellin Betances in the bottom of the seventh, but the right-hander managed to squeeze out of the inning without doing any additional damage to the Yankees’ lead. Betances and Zach Britton combined for a scoreless eighth, and Aroldis Chapman subbed in to close out the ninth with a leadoff walk to Steve Pearce, a three-pitch strikeout to Eduardo Nunez, and Kinsler’s game-ending double play to secure the 6-2 win.

The AL East rivals have an off day on Sunday, but will pick up the series again when it shifts to New York on Monday. Right-hander Luis Severino is scheduled to meet Boston righty Rick Porcello on the mound at 7:40 PM EDT, when they’ll each try to gain a much-needed advantage in the ALDS.