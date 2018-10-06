Video: Jose Ramirez falls over on incredible double play

While Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco battled to even the ALDS standings on Saturday, Cleveland’s All-Star second baseman Jose Ramirez used rather unorthodox methods to keep the Astros at bay. In the bottom of the third inning, with one out and runners hovering at the corners, Houston slugger Jose Altuve chopped a grounder out to third base. Josh Donaldson snared the ball and flipped it to Ramirez, who lost his balance as he ran to cover the base and promptly fell over — just seconds after firing the ball over to first to complete the double play.

It was a turn so quick and a throw so precise that you have to see it to believe it:

Yonder Alonso caught the throw from Ramirez to eliminate the tying run and bring the inning to a close. Through five innings of ALDS Game 2, Carrasco has shut out the Astros on five hits and three strikeouts so far.

The Indians currently lead 1-0 in the sixth following Francisco Lindor‘s third-inning solo shot off of Gerrit Cole.