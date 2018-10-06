Video: Jose Ramirez falls over on incredible double play

While Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco battled to even the ALDS standings on Saturday, Cleveland’s All-Star second baseman Jose Ramirez used rather unorthodox methods to keep the Astros at bay. In the bottom of the third inning, with one out and runners hovering at the corners, Houston slugger Jose Altuve chopped a grounder out to third base. Josh Donaldson snared the ball and flipped it to Ramirez, who lost his balance as he ran to cover the base and promptly fell over — just seconds after firing the ball over to first to complete the double play.
It was a turn so quick and a throw so precise that you have to see it to believe it:
Yonder Alonso caught the throw from Ramirez to eliminate the tying run and bring the inning to a close. Through five innings of ALDS Game 2, Carrasco has shut out the Astros on five hits and three strikeouts so far.
The Indians currently lead 1-0 in the sixth following Francisco Lindor‘s third-inning solo shot off of Gerrit Cole.
While the Braves originally planned to send veteran righty Kevin Gausman up against the Dodgers on Sunday, a last-minute change will see left-hander Sean Newcomb take the mound for what could be the deciding game of the NLDS.
Newcomb, 25, made a brief appearance for the team during Game 1 of the series on Thursday. He was the first man out of the bullpen behind Mike Foltynewicz, who made a hasty exit from the mound after giving up a four-run lead to Los Angeles in the first two innings. Newcomb pitched just two innings in relief, allowing a base hit to Hyun-Jin Ryu and striking out two of seven batters faced before handing the ball to Max Fried in the fifth.
Over the course of the regular season, Newcomb pitched to a 12-9 record in 30 starts with a 3.90 ERA, 4.4 BB/9, and 8.8 SO/9 through 164 innings. Gausman made a convincing case as well — since the Braves acquired him at the trade deadline in July, he went 5-3 in 10 starts with a 2.87 ERA, 2.7 BB/9, and 6.6 SO/9 across 59 2/3 innings — but with the stakes this high, the Braves appear to prefer the young southpaw as they try to stretch the NLDS to a full five games next week. Gausman, of course, could still be utilized in a starting role during Game 4 or 5, provided the Braves last that long against their NL rivals.
For now, Game 3 is scheduled to kick off at SunTrust Park on Sunday at 8:07 PM EDT. Following shutdown performances from both Hyun-Jin Ryu and Clayton Kershaw, Atlanta still has yet to score a run in the postseason and will look to break that trend against rookie right-hander Walker Buehler.