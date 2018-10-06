Getty Images

Indians, Yankees, seek to bounce back in ALDS Game 2

By Craig CalcaterraOct 6, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Just like their counterparts in the National League, the Astros and Red Sox held serve in their playoff home openers, the former winning handily, the latter jumping to an early lead and holding on. Today they’ll try to match the Brewers and the Dodgers in taking commanding 2-0 leads in their best-of-five series.

Your viewing guide:

Indians vs. Astros
Ballpark: Minute Maid Park
Time: 4:37 PM Eastern
TV: TBS
Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco vs. Gerrit Cole
Breakdown:

The Astros brought out their boomsticks yesterday, hitting four homers en route to an easy victory. It’ll be up to Carlos Carrasco to keep them in the park today. For what it’s worth he’s pretty good at that, having allowed only 21 home runs this season, which is near the bottom of the home runs allowed list among qualified pitchers. Gerrit Cole, though, allowed even fewer than Carrasco while pitching more innings, so it’s not like that makes for a huge advantage in longball prevention for the Tribe. Just throwin’ that out there, OK?

This will be Carrasco’s second postseason start. Last year he pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees. The Indians lost that game, 1-0. Theory: you need offense to win. It’s Cole’s fourth postseason start, but the others came several years ago with Pittsburgh. He’s no mystery, though: he’s going to throw a lot of fastballs 97 miles per hour and strike out a lot of guys. He’s not much of a respite after seeing Justin Verlander yesterday.

 

Yankees vs. Red Sox
Ballpark: Fenway Park
Time: 8:15 PM Eastern
TV: TBS
Pitchers: Masahiro Tanaka vs. David Price
Breakdown:

You may have heard, oh, about 500 times that David Price has something to prove in the postseason. It’s something we’d hear far less of if he didn’t play in Boston, but it’s not one of those something-out-of-nothing things that the East Coast media likes to harp on. There’s something notable about him being 0-8 with a 5.84 ERA as a postseason starter. Maybe more so with Price than anyone given that, in the past, he has not exactly shown himself to be immune to criticism and the perception that he has disappointed. If there is any elite pitcher who is self-conscious of his past shortcomings I’d guess it to be Price. Even if, as he said yesterday, he’s thinking of this as “just another game.” Worth noting too that, against the Yankees this season, Price is 0-3 with a 10.34 ERA in four starts. So yeah, I’d say he has something to prove.

Historically Tanaka has pitched well against Boston, but just like the Yankees have handled Price in 2018, the Sox have handled Tanaka: he’s got anERA of 7.58 in four starts against Boston, having allowed six home runs in 19 innings.

The Yankees will almost certainly be without Aaron Hicks, who left Game 1 with hamstring troubles last night.

 

Clayton Kershaw shines as Dodgers defeat Braves for 2-0 lead in NLDS

Clayton Kershaw
By Ashley VarelaOct 6, 2018, 12:25 AM EDT
The Dodgers are verging on a postseason sweep following a phenomenal performance from Clayton Kershaw on Friday. Backed by a handful of key hits from Manny Machado and Yasmani Grandal, the club shut out the Braves 3-0 and now hold a 2-0 lead in the NLDS.

Kershaw stunned the Braves from start to finish. He eliminated any pressure or possibility of a no-hitter after surrendering a leadoff single to Ronald Acuña Jr. in the first inning, but became increasingly stingier as the game wore on. Not a single member of Atlanta’s lineup reached base again until the fifth, when Ender Inciarte worked a 1-2 count and drove a two-out single out to second base for a rare hit, then was promptly left stranded as Charlie Culberson grounded into an inning-ending force out.

At the top of the sixth inning, Kershaw allowed another baserunner after a wayward slider bounced off of Lane Adams‘ foot. Any thought the Braves may have had of capitalizing on that mishap was fleeting, however: Acuña grounded out and Johan Camargo hit into a double play to give Kershaw his sixth straight scoreless inning of the night.

While Kershaw’s postseason woes have been well-documented, everything appeared to run like clockwork on the field and at the plate. Manny Machado worked a 3-0 count against Aníbal Sánchez in the first inning, then lashed a two-run blast out to left field for an early 2-0 lead. In the fifth, Yasmani Grandal took Sánchez deep a second time with a 419-foot solo shot that boosted the Dodgers to a three-run advantage.

Past the fifth, however, the Dodgers found it difficult to scrape together additional runs off of Atlanta’s bullpen. Max Fried, Touki Toussaint, and Arodys Vizcaíno combined for three hitless innings, permitting just two walks and striking out four of 11 batters faced. Kershaw, meanwhile, kept dealing — through the eighth, he had logged just 85 pitches with two hits and three strikeouts — and remained on track to set down the first postseason “Maddux” since 1985.

Instead, as might have been expected during the Dodgers’ second game of the playoffs, Dave Roberts relieved the lefty at the top of the ninth and handed the ball to closer Kenley Jansen. Jansen retired Lucas Duda with a groundout to first, then allowed Acuña a final single into right field. Camargo popped out to first base on an 0-2 count while Acuña made his way around the horn (first advancing to second on defensive indifference, then third), but the Braves fell just short of a rally after Jansen recovered to strike out Freddie Freeman and clinch the shutout.

With the win, the Dodgers are now the proud owners of back-to-back postseason shutouts — the first to start a series with two shutouts in 97 years — and a 2-0 lead in the NLDS. While starters for both sides have yet to be announced, Game 3 is scheduled to commence on Sunday at 8:07 PM EDT.