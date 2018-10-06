Braves tag Sean Newcomb to start Game 3 of NLDS

While the Braves originally planned to send veteran righty Kevin Gausman up against the Dodgers on Sunday, a last-minute change will see left-hander Sean Newcomb take the mound for what could be the deciding game of the NLDS.
Newcomb, 25, made a brief appearance for the team during Game 1 of the series on Thursday. He was the first man out of the bullpen behind Mike Foltynewicz, who made a hasty exit from the mound after giving up a four-run lead to Los Angeles in the first two innings. Newcomb pitched just two innings in relief, allowing a base hit to Hyun-Jin Ryu and striking out two of seven batters faced before handing the ball to Max Fried in the fifth.
Over the course of the regular season, Newcomb pitched to a 12-9 record in 30 starts with a 3.90 ERA, 4.4 BB/9, and 8.8 SO/9 through 164 innings. Gausman made a convincing case as well — since the Braves acquired him at the trade deadline in July, he went 5-3 in 10 starts with a 2.87 ERA, 2.7 BB/9, and 6.6 SO/9 across 59 2/3 innings — but with the stakes this high, the Braves appear to prefer the young southpaw as they try to stretch the NLDS to a full five games next week. Gausman, of course, could still be utilized in a starting role during Game 4 or 5, provided the Braves last that long against their NL rivals.
For now, Game 3 is scheduled to kick off at SunTrust Park on Sunday at 8:07 PM EDT. Following shutdown performances from both Hyun-Jin Ryu and Clayton Kershaw, Atlanta still has yet to score a run in the postseason and will look to break that trend against rookie right-hander Walker Buehler.
Update, 2:03 PM EDT: According to an official announcement, Wright will be replaced by Heath Hembree for the remainder of the ALDS.
Red Sox reliever Steen Wright is expected to be removed from the club’s ALDS roster, per Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston. The right-hander experienced a bout of knee pain prior to the start of Friday’s game and was held back so he could undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. While a formal diagnosis has not yet been revealed, he’ll sit out of the remainder of the Division Series and will not be eligible to pitch should the Red Sox advance to the ALCS.
Wright, 34, was laid up with chronic inflammation in his left knee during the bulk of the 2018 season. He missed 10 weeks on the disabled list and was activated on September 1, after which he pitched to a solid 0.66 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 7.2 SO/9 through 13 2/3 innings. The inflammation was likely an offshoot of the cartilage restoration surgery he underwent in May 2017, and this appears to be a similar recurrence. Per Drellich, Wright will visit a knee specialist in New York, at which point he’ll likely receive a more concrete timetable for his return to the team.
A replacement for Wright has not yet been announced, though Drellich speculates that rookie left-hander Bobby Poyner or right-hander Heath Hembree might sub in for the veteran righty for the remainder of the series. Assuming everything checks out with his knee, Wright would still be eligible to return to the Red Sox’ bullpen in the World Series, should the team advance that far past the Yankees, Astros, and Indians over the next couple of weeks.