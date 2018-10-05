Video: Manny Machado powers Dodgers’ lead with a two-run homer

Dodgers slugger Manny Machado wasted no time helping the club to an early lead on Friday night. With the Dodgers angling for a 2-0 advantage in the NLDS, the four-time All-Star worked a 3-0 count against Atlanta right-hander Aníbal Sánchez in the bottom of the first, then drove a 386-footer into the left field stands for a two-run lead.
The first-inning blast gave southpaw Clayton Kershaw some much-needed run support as he plowed through the Braves’ lineup, setting down four straight innings of one-hit, one-strikeout ball. Any thought of a perfect game or no-hitter was erased on Ronald Acuña Jr.’s leadoff double in the first inning (making him the youngest player to record a postseason hit for the Braves in over 20 years), but not a single Braves’ batter has managed to reach base since.
The Dodgers currently lead Atlanta 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth.
Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks was removed from Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday after sustaining another bout of hamstring tightness, per a team announcement. A timetable for his return to the lineup has not yet been revealed, but as MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch pointed out, the Yankees will not be able to replace Hicks on their current playoff roster if they want to retain him for the ALCS.
In the fourth inning, Hicks struck a leadoff single into right field, then pulled up to first base with what appeared to be a right leg injury. After a routine examination by manager Aaron Boone and a team trainer, Hicks left the field and was replaced by pinch-runner Brett Gardner. Didi Gregorius advanced Gardner on another single, but both were left stranded as Boston lefty Chris Sale retired the side with his third and final strikeout of the inning.
This isn’t the first time Hicks has suffered hamstring issues. In late September, the 29-year-old center fielder was laid up for three days with a hamstring strain in his left leg, though he appeared to make a quick and complete recovery several days before the end of the regular season.
Gardner assumed Hicks’ spot in center field at the top of the fifth inning and plated a run in the sixth on Luke Voit‘s RBI single. The Yankees currently trail the Red Sox 5-2 in the seventh.