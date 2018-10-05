Indians-Astros ALDS Game 1 Lineups Released

A lot of people get upset when their team is scheduled for a weekday afternoon playoff game. It’s hard to see if you work regular hours, the kids can’t watch if they’re at school, etc. etc. I get that. I note that a lot of the same people who complain about that also complain about games that go too late at night, but we’ll leave that go for now. The important thing is, yes, it sort of stinks if you can’t watch your guys in action.

The Indians and Astros kicking off at 2PM Eastern may not be great for those folks, but maybe they should take some comfort in the fact that the teams they are rooting for probably prefer it, at least for Game 1. Take it from Astros manager A.J. Hinch:

HOU manager AJ Hinch stayed at a hotel downtown last night, not wanting to fight morning traffic today. Also, after 4 days off, he's happy Astros/Indians are playing a day game. "I should thank Major League Baseball," he said. "I wouldn't want to wait until 7 o'clock to play." — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) October 5, 2018

Maybe that makes you feel better. Maybe it doesn’t. I just put it out there for your consumption.

Here are the lineups for the game a lot of you will miss. Gaze upon them now before Justin Verlander and Corey Kluber attempt to carve them up:

Indians

1. Francisco Lindor (S) SS

2. Michael Brantley (L) LF

3. Jose Ramirez (S) 2B

4. Edwin Encarnacion (R) DH

5. Josh Donaldson (R) 3B

6. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B

7. Melky Cabrera (S) RF

8. Yan Gomes (R) C

9. Jason Kipnis (L) CF

Astros

1. George Springer (R) CF

2. Jose Altuve (R) 2B

3. Alex Bregman (R) 3B

4. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B

5. Marwin Gonzalez (S) LF

6. Carlos Correa (R) SS

7. Tyler White (R) DH

8. Josh Reddick (L) RF

9. Martin Maldonado (R) C

