Back-to-back Astros homers blow things open in the fifth inning

The Astros drew first blood in the fourth but they have blown things open in the fifth.
Following their jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Indians went quietly in the fifth, with Justin Verlander striking out Josh Donaldson and Yonder Alonso and getting Melky Cabrera to fly out to end things. Then the Astros came back to bat.
George Springer led off the inning and, after working the count full, took a Corey Kluber cutter out to left field for a leadoff homer to make it 3-0. Two pitches later Jose Altuve jacked a sinker to the same part of the ballpark.
Kluber stayed in but after recording two outs, he gave up a bloop single to Marwin Gonzalez and that was all she wrote. It’s 4-0 and the Indians bullpen is now on the case.
Not the start Cleveland wanted from its ace in Game 1, that’s for sure.
This morning I said that you were not going to see a better starting pitching matchup in the postseason than Justin Verlander vs. Corey Kluber. It dawned on me after saying that that I could’ve jinxed things and that, as a result, we may wind up with a 10-9 game in which both managers go to their pen by the third inning.
Nah. The starters came out throwing bullets, matching each other with no-hit innings in the first three frames and with Justin Verlander continuing to no-hit Cleveland into the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth, however, a batter broke through. That batter was Alex Bregman and he broke through on a 2-1 sinker with nobody out:
That’s where we are, still in the bottom of the fourth in Game 1 of the ALDS.
UPDATE: Kluber then walked Yuli Gurriel, a couple of outs were recorded, Tyler White singled to center moving Gurriel to third and then Josh Reddick singled to right, scoring Gurriel. It’s 2-0 Houston in the fourth.