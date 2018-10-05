Back-to-back Astros homers blow things open in the fifth inning

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Astros drew first blood in the fourth but they have blown things open in the fifth.

Following their jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Indians went quietly in the fifth, with Justin Verlander striking out Josh Donaldson and Yonder Alonso and getting Melky Cabrera to fly out to end things. Then the Astros came back to bat.

George Springer led off the inning and, after working the count full, took a Corey Kluber cutter out to left field for a leadoff homer to make it 3-0. Two pitches later Jose Altuve jacked a sinker to the same part of the ballpark.

Back-to-back. Will we be saying this again at the end of the month? pic.twitter.com/vUWzuFzVa1 — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2018

Kluber stayed in but after recording two outs, he gave up a bloop single to Marwin Gonzalez and that was all she wrote. It’s 4-0 and the Indians bullpen is now on the case.

Not the start Cleveland wanted from its ace in Game 1, that’s for sure.

