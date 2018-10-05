A’s fan who was doused with beer goes out for drinks and dancing with beer-thrower

Yesterday we posted about the Oakland Athletics fan who went to the Wild Card game in Yankees stadium only to get doused with a beer by a jackwagon Yankees fan. The story seemed to end happily when the Oakland A’s took it upon themselves to reach out to the doused fan and give him new A’s gear.
And now, the rest of the story, which ends even more happily than that.
It seems that the A’s fan, a fellow by the name of John Spencer, connected with the guy who threw the beer on him and . . . they went out for drinks and dancing last night, the hatchet presumably buried.
Someone tweeted at him yesterday, asking if he’s managed to use his new social media fame to find the [expletives] who threw the beer on him. Spencer:
And yes, indeed, they went out:
I don’t really know what to think of any of this, but I think it’s fair to say that an evening that ends with drinks and dancing is way better than any number of other alternatives.
A lot of people get upset when their team is scheduled for a weekday afternoon playoff game. It’s hard to see if you work regular hours, the kids can’t watch if they’re at school, etc. etc. I get that. I note that a lot of the same people who complain about that also complain about games that go too late at night, but we’ll leave that go for now. The important thing is, yes, it sort of stinks if you can’t watch your guys in action.
The Indians and Astros kicking off at 2PM Eastern may not be great for those folks, but maybe they should take some comfort in the fact that the teams they are rooting for probably prefer it, at least for Game 1. Take it from Astros manager A.J. Hinch:
Maybe that makes you feel better. Maybe it doesn’t. I just put it out there for your consumption.
Here are the lineups for the game a lot of you will miss. Gaze upon them now before Justin Verlander and Corey Kluber attempt to carve them up:
Indians
1. Francisco Lindor (S) SS
2. Michael Brantley (L) LF
3. Jose Ramirez (S) 2B
4. Edwin Encarnacion (R) DH
5. Josh Donaldson (R) 3B
6. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
7. Melky Cabrera (S) RF
8. Yan Gomes (R) C
9. Jason Kipnis (L) CF
Astros
1. George Springer (R) CF
2. Jose Altuve (R) 2B
3. Alex Bregman (R) 3B
4. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
5. Marwin Gonzalez (S) LF
6. Carlos Correa (R) SS
7. Tyler White (R) DH
8. Josh Reddick (L) RF
9. Martin Maldonado (R) C