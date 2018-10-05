Alex Bregman’s fourth inning homer breaks up dueling no-hitters in Houston

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This morning I said that you were not going to see a better starting pitching matchup in the postseason than Justin Verlander vs. Corey Kluber. It dawned on me after saying that that I could’ve jinxed things and that, as a result, we may wind up with a 10-9 game in which both managers go to their pen by the third inning.

Nah. The starters came out throwing bullets, matching each other with no-hit innings in the first three frames and with Justin Verlander continuing to no-hit Cleveland into the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, however, a batter broke through. That batter was Alex Bregman and he broke through on a 2-1 sinker with nobody out:

That’s where we are, still in the bottom of the fourth in Game 1 of the ALDS.

UPDATE: Kluber then walked Yuli Gurriel, a couple of outs were recorded, Tyler White singled to center moving Gurriel to third and then Josh Reddick singled to right, scoring Gurriel. It’s 2-0 Houston in the fourth.

