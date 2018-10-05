Aaron Hicks exits Game 1 of the ALDS with hamstring tightness

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks was removed from Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday after sustaining another bout of hamstring tightness, per a team announcement. A timetable for his return to the lineup has not yet been revealed, but as MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch pointed out, the Yankees will not be able to replace Hicks on their current playoff roster if they want to retain him for the ALCS.

In the fourth inning, Hicks struck a leadoff single into right field, then pulled up to first base with what appeared to be a right leg injury. After a routine examination by manager Aaron Boone and a team trainer, Hicks left the field and was replaced by pinch-runner Brett Gardner. Didi Gregorius advanced Gardner on another single, but both were left stranded as Boston lefty Chris Sale retired the side with his third and final strikeout of the inning.

This isn’t the first time Hicks has suffered hamstring issues. In late September, the 29-year-old center fielder was laid up for three days with a hamstring strain in his left leg, though he appeared to make a quick and complete recovery several days before the end of the regular season.

Gardner assumed Hicks’ spot in center field at the top of the fifth inning and plated a run in the sixth on Luke Voit‘s RBI single. The Yankees currently trail the Red Sox 5-2 in the seventh.