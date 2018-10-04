NL MVP candidate Christian Yelich’s homer puts Brewers up early over Rockies in NLDS Game 1

The Braves visit the Dodgers to open Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday night. The game is slated for an 8:37 start and will be broadcast on MLB Network. For the Braves, it will be their first playoff game since 2013. The Dodgers have been in the playoffs every year since 2013. The Dodgers are the favorites in the National League to win the World Series, according to FiveThirtyEight, but this could be a changing of the guard if the Braves emerge victorious.
The lineups:
Braves
LF Ronald Acuña, Jr. (.293/.366/.553, 26 HR, 64 RBI, 78 R, 16 SB)
3B Johan Camargo (.272/.349/.457, 19 HR, 76 RBI, 63 R, 1 SB)
1B Freddie Freeman (.309/.388/.505, 23 HR, 98 RBI, 94 R, 10 SB)
RF Nick Markakis (.297/.366/.440, 14 HR, 93 RBI, 78 R, 1 SB)
C Tyler Flowers (.227/.341/.359, 8 HR, 30 RBI, 34 R, 0 SB)
2B Ozzie Albies (.261/.305/.452, 24 HR, 72 RBI, 105 R, 14 SB)
CF Ender Inciarte (.265/.325/.380, 10 HR, 61 RBI, 83 R, 28 SB)
SS Charlie Culberson (.270/.326/.466, 12 HR, 45 RBI, 47 R, 4 SB)
P Mike Foltynewicz (13-10, 2.85 ERA, 202 K, 68 BB, 183 IP)
Dodgers
LF Joc Pederson (.248/.321/.522, 25 HR, 56 RBI, 65 R, 1 SB)
3B Justin Turner (.312/.406/.518, 14 HR, 52 RBI, 62 R, 2 SB)
1B Max Muncy (.263/.391/.582, 35 HR, 79 RBI, 75 R, 3 SB)
SS Manny Machado (.297/.367/.538, 37 HR, 107 RBI, 84 R, 14 SB)
C Yasmani Grandal (.241/.349/.466, 24 HR, 68 RBI, 65 R, 2 SB)
CF Cody Bellinger (.260/.343/.470, 25 HR, 76 RBI, 84 R, 14 SB)
RF Yasiel Puig (.267/.327/.494, 23 HR, 63 RBI, 60 R, 15 SB)
2B Enrique Hernández (.256/.336/.470, 21 HR, 52 RBI, 67 R, 3 SB)
P Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-3, 1.97 ERA, 89 K, 15 BB, 82 1/3 IP)