Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Lineups for NLDS Game 1 between Braves, Dodgers

By Bill BaerOct 4, 2018, 5:04 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Braves visit the Dodgers to open Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday night. The game is slated for an 8:37 start and will be broadcast on MLB Network. For the Braves, it will be their first playoff game since 2013. The Dodgers have been in the playoffs every year since 2013. The Dodgers are the favorites in the National League to win the World Series, according to FiveThirtyEight, but this could be a changing of the guard if the Braves emerge victorious.

The lineups:

Braves

LF Ronald Acuña, Jr. (.293/.366/.553, 26 HR, 64 RBI, 78 R, 16 SB)
3B Johan Camargo (.272/.349/.457, 19 HR, 76 RBI, 63 R, 1 SB)
1B Freddie Freeman (.309/.388/.505, 23 HR, 98 RBI, 94 R, 10 SB)
RF Nick Markakis (.297/.366/.440, 14 HR, 93 RBI, 78 R, 1 SB)
C Tyler Flowers (.227/.341/.359, 8 HR, 30 RBI, 34 R, 0 SB)
2B Ozzie Albies (.261/.305/.452, 24 HR, 72 RBI, 105 R, 14 SB)
CF Ender Inciarte (.265/.325/.380, 10 HR, 61 RBI, 83 R, 28 SB)
SS Charlie Culberson (.270/.326/.466, 12 HR, 45 RBI, 47 R, 4 SB)
P Mike Foltynewicz (13-10, 2.85 ERA, 202 K, 68 BB, 183 IP)

Dodgers

LF Joc Pederson (.248/.321/.522, 25 HR, 56 RBI, 65 R, 1 SB)
3B Justin Turner (.312/.406/.518, 14 HR, 52 RBI, 62 R, 2 SB)
1B Max Muncy (.263/.391/.582, 35 HR, 79 RBI, 75 R, 3 SB)
SS Manny Machado (.297/.367/.538, 37 HR, 107 RBI, 84 R, 14 SB)
C Yasmani Grandal (.241/.349/.466, 24 HR, 68 RBI, 65 R, 2 SB)
CF Cody Bellinger (.260/.343/.470, 25 HR, 76 RBI, 84 R, 14 SB)
RF Yasiel Puig (.267/.327/.494, 23 HR, 63 RBI, 60 R, 15 SB)
2B Enrique Hernández (.256/.336/.470, 21 HR, 52 RBI, 67 R, 3 SB)
P Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-3, 1.97 ERA, 89 K, 15 BB, 82 1/3 IP)

NL MVP candidate Christian Yelich’s homer puts Brewers up early over Rockies in NLDS Game 1

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 4, 2018, 6:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, considered by many to be the favorite to take home the NL MVP award, gave his team an early lead, drilling a two-run home run to center field in the bottom of the third inning of NLDS Game 1.

Lorenzeo Cain drew a one-out walk against Anthony Senzatela to bring Yelich to the plate. Yelich swung at a first-pitch 85 MPH change-up, sending the ball 413 feet away over the fence for his first career postseason homer, breaking a scoreless tie in the process.

Brandon Woodruff got the start for the Brewers. He tossed three scoreless innings on no hits and a walk with three strikeouts before handing the ball to Corbin Burnes in the fourth. The score stands at 4-0 as we head towards the midway point of the ballgame.