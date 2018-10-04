Lineups for NLDS Game 1 between Braves, Dodgers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, considered by many to be the favorite to take home the NL MVP award, gave his team an early lead, drilling a two-run home run to center field in the bottom of the third inning of NLDS Game 1.

Lorenzeo Cain drew a one-out walk against Anthony Senzatela to bring Yelich to the plate. Yelich swung at a first-pitch 85 MPH change-up, sending the ball 413 feet away over the fence for his first career postseason homer, breaking a scoreless tie in the process.

Brandon Woodruff got the start for the Brewers. He tossed three scoreless innings on no hits and a walk with three strikeouts before handing the ball to Corbin Burnes in the fourth. The score stands at 4-0 as we head towards the midway point of the ballgame.

Follow @Baer_Bill