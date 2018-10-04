Hyun-Jin Ryu pitches a gem, Dodgers defeat Braves 6-0 in NLDS Game 1

Clayton Kershaw didn’t start Game 1 of the NLDS for the Dodgers. No problem. The Dodgers gave the nod to Hyun-Jin Ryu, who went out and twirled a gem against the Braves on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium as his team won 5-0, taking a 1-0 series lead.
Ryu was staked to a lead early as Joc Pederson led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run off of Mike Foltynewicz. Max Muncy tacked on a three-run homer in the second. That was more than enough offense. Enrique Hernández added a solo homer in the sixth off of Brad Brach to make it 5-0. David Freese knocked in one more run just for good measure in the eighth with a sacrifice fly.
Ryu pitched seven stress-free innings, yielding just four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts on 104 pitches. The most the Braves threatened was putting runners on first and second base with two outs in the fifth, but Ryu got out of that by getting Kurt Suzuki to fly out.
Fellow lefty Caleb Ferguson took over in the eighth, setting the Braves down in 1-2-3 fashion, getting Charlie Culberson to ground out, then fanning Lane Adams and Ronald Acuña. Staying with the lefty theme, manager Dave Roberts sent Alex Wood out to the mound for the ninth. He got Johan Camargo to fly out, then Freddie Freeman to strike out. The Braves still kept hope alive as Nick Markakis and Tyler Flowers both singled. Roberts came out and called on his first right-hander of the night, bringing in Dylan Floro. Floro got Ozzie Albies to ground out to end the game in a 6-0 victory.
Funnily enough, the Braves out-hit the Dodgers six to five. The Dodgers, however, out-walked the Braves eight to none.
The Dodgers and Braves return to the battlefield on Firday night with a 9:37 PM ET start, broadcast on FS1. Kershaw will oppose Aníbal Sánchez.
A two-run home run by Christian Yelich in the third inning seemed to be all the offense the Brewers’ pitching staff needed to emerge victorious in Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday evening. Aside from the Yelich home run, Rockies starter Anthony Senzatela pitched decently. He gave up three hits in total with two walks and struck out one on 73 pitches across five innings. The Rockies’ bullpen admirably held the Brewers scoreless for four more innings.
Brandon Woodruff got the start for the Brew Crew, tossing three scoreless, hitless innings. He yielded just one walk while striking out three. Woodruff handed the ball off to Corbin Burnes in the fourth. The right-hander fanned three and gave up only one hit in his two innings of work. Burnes passed the baton to Corey Knebel, who got five outs, surrendering a lone walk with a strikeout. Josh Hader got the final out of the seventh with a strikeout, then returned in the eighth and set down the side in 1-2-3 order.
Jeremy Jeffress, an All-Star who finished with a 1.29 ERA, came on in the ninth for the save and that’s where things went sideways for the Brewers. He immediately gave up a single to Gerardo Parra, accounting for the Rockies’ second hit of the entire game. Matt Holliday followed up with a single of his own up the middle. Charlie Blackmon then hit what appeared to be a ground-rule double down the right field line, but it was ruled foul upon replay review, taking a run off the board. Blackmon still managed to sneak a single into right field, plating the Rockies’ first run of the game. DJ LeMahieu then hit what should have been the first out of the inning, but shortstop Orlando Arcia misplayed a weak grounder, allowing the bases to become loaded. Nolan Arenado lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to bring in the tying run. Jeffress got David Dahl to ground into a fielder’s choice and Trevor Story to strike out to send the game to the bottom of the ninth tied at two apiece.
Joakim Soria worked a 1-2-3 10th inning, allowing the Brewers a chance to walk it off. That they did. Facing Adam Ottavino, Yelich drew a leadoff walk. He moved to second base on a wild pitch. Ryan Braun struck out, then Ottavino intentionally walked Travis Shaw. Curtis Granderson grounded into a force out that moved Yelich to third base. Finally, with an 0-2 count, Mike Moustakas ripped a line drive single to right field to bring Yelich home and deliver the 3-2 walk-off win for the Brewers.
The victory marks the Brewers’ first postseason win since Game 4 of the 2011 NLCS against the Cardinals. They will return to Miller Park to face the Rockies in Game 2 on Friday. Tyler Anderson will oppose Jhoulys Chacin. Both teams’ bullpens did a lot of work tonight, so it will be interesting to see just how much managers Bud Black and Craig Counsell rely on their starters tomorrow.