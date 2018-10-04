Brewers, Rockies lineups for NLDS Game 1 announced

Craig Counsell and Bud Black have written out their lineup cards for this afternoon’s NLDS Game 1 in Milwaukee. No real surprises here.

Rockies:

1. Charlie Blackmon (L) CF

2. DJ LeMahieu (R) 2B

3. Nolan Arenado (R) 3B

4. David Dahl (L) LF

5. Trevor Story (R) SS

6. Carlos Gonzalez (L) RF

7. Ian Desmond (R) 1B

8. Chris Iannetta (R) C

9. Antonio Senzatela (R)

David Dahl took an 0-for-6 during the Wild Card game the other night but he’ll be key for the Rockies if they wish to advance. Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story are the straws that stir the drink, but history shows that you need a third (or more) offensive threat in order not to be pitched to easily in the playoffs. If Dahl is hot he may force the Brewers to use a lefty on him at some point, which could serve to benefit Story behind him.

Brewers:

1. Lorenzo Cain (R) CF

2. Christian Yelich (L) RF

3. Ryan Braun (R) LF

4. Travis Shaw (L) 2B

5. Jesus Aguilar (R) 1B

6. Mike Moustakas (L) 3B

7. Manny Pina (R) C

8. Orlando Arcia (R) SS

9. Brandon Woodruff (L) P

Again, pretty straightforward. If the Brewers need a righty off the bench, figure Jonathan Schoop to get a chance.

The game starts at 5:07PM Eastern.

