Blue Jays have list of interviewees to replace John Gibbons

By Craig CalcaterraOct 4, 2018, 12:53 PM EDT
Ken Rosenthal reports that the Toronto Blue Jays plan to interview Eric Wedge, John McDonald, Stubby Clapp, David Bell, and Sandy Alomar Jr., among others, to replace fired manager John Gibbons.

McDonald was a longtime Blue Jays player and he Wedge, and Alomar were all at one time part of the Indians organization which hatched the Jays’ current front office brain trust. Wedge, of course, managed the Indians and Mariners. Clapp, who is Canadian and maybe that matters to Jays fans, just finished a successful year with the Cardinals’ Triple-A club and has been talked about as a big league managing prospect. Rosenthal says that there will be other candidates as well.

Gibbons was let go after a 73-89 season and the Jays are rebuilding, but whoever gets the job will have a couple of great prospects on his club sooner or later, making the job a pretty intriguing one.

NL MVP candidate Christian Yelich’s homer puts Brewers up early over Rockies in NLDS Game 1

By Bill BaerOct 4, 2018, 6:23 PM EDT
Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, considered by many to be the favorite to take home the NL MVP award, gave his team an early lead, drilling a two-run home run to center field in the bottom of the third inning of NLDS Game 1.

Lorenzeo Cain drew a one-out walk against Anthony Senzatela to bring Yelich to the plate. Yelich swung at a first-pitch 85 MPH change-up, sending the ball 413 feet away over the fence for his first career postseason homer, breaking a scoreless tie in the process.

Brandon Woodruff got the start for the Brewers. He tossed three scoreless innings on no hits and a walk with three strikeouts before handing the ball to Corbin Burnes in the fourth. The score stands at 4-0 as we head towards the midway point of the ballgame.