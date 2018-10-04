Blue Jays have a list of interviewees to replace John Gibbons

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Toronto Blue Jays plan to interview Eric Wedge, John McDonald, Stubby Clapp, David Bell, and Sandy Alomar Jr., among others, to replace fired manager John Gibbons.
McDonald was a longtime Blue Jays player and he Wedge, and Alomar were all at one time part of the Indians organization which hatched the Jays’ current front office brain trust. Wedge, of course, managed the Indians and Mariners. Clapp, who is Canadian and maybe that matters to Jays fans, just finished a successful year with the Cardinals’ Triple-A club and has been talked about as a big league managing prospect. Rosenthal says that there will be other candidates as well.
Gibbons was let go after a 73-89 season and the Jays are rebuilding, but whoever gets the job will have a couple of great prospects on his club sooner or later, making the job a pretty intriguing one.
Craig Counsell and Bud Black have written out their lineup cards for this afternoon’s NLDS Game 1 in Milwaukee. No real surprises here.
Rockies:
1. Charlie Blackmon (L) CF
2. DJ LeMahieu (R) 2B
3. Nolan Arenado (R) 3B
4. David Dahl (L) LF
5. Trevor Story (R) SS
6. Carlos Gonzalez (L) RF
7. Ian Desmond (R) 1B
8. Chris Iannetta (R) C
9. Antonio Senzatela (R)
David Dahl took an 0-for-6 during the Wild Card game the other night but he’ll be key for the Rockies if they wish to advance. Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story are the straws that stir the drink, but history shows that you need a third (or more) offensive threat in order not to be pitched to easily in the playoffs. If Dahl is hot he may force the Brewers to use a lefty on him at some point, which could serve to benefit Story behind him.
Brewers:
1. Lorenzo Cain (R) CF
2. Christian Yelich (L) RF
3. Ryan Braun (R) LF
4. Travis Shaw (L) 2B
5. Jesus Aguilar (R) 1B
6. Mike Moustakas (L) 3B
7. Manny Pina (R) C
8. Orlando Arcia (R) SS
9. Brandon Woodruff (L) P
Again, pretty straightforward. If the Brewers need a righty off the bench, figure Jonathan Schoop to get a chance.
The game starts at 5:07PM Eastern.