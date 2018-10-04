Blue Jays have a list of interviewees to replace John Gibbons

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Toronto Blue Jays plan to interview Eric Wedge, John McDonald, Stubby Clapp, David Bell, and Sandy Alomar Jr., among others, to replace fired manager John Gibbons.

McDonald was a longtime Blue Jays player and he Wedge, and Alomar were all at one time part of the Indians organization which hatched the Jays’ current front office brain trust. Wedge, of course, managed the Indians and Mariners. Clapp, who is Canadian and maybe that matters to Jays fans, just finished a successful year with the Cardinals’ Triple-A club and has been talked about as a big league managing prospect. Rosenthal says that there will be other candidates as well.

Gibbons was let go after a 73-89 season and the Jays are rebuilding, but whoever gets the job will have a couple of great prospects on his club sooner or later, making the job a pretty intriguing one.

Follow @craigcalcaterra