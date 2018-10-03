Getty Images

Reds interviewing Joe Girardi, Brad Ausmus

By Craig CalcaterraOct 3, 2018, 12:08 PM EDT
17 Comments

Last week we learned that, in addition to considering interim manager Jim Riggleman for the permanent managerial position, the Cincinnati Reds are going to interview former Red Sox manager John Farrell for the gig.

Today we learn of three more names on the interview list: Joe Girardi, Brad Ausmus and David Bell. Jon Heyman first reported that. Mark Sheldon of MLB.com confirmed it.

Girardi spent a year off after being let go by the Yankees. He had been thought of as a possible candidate in St. Louis but that talk died down after interim manager Mike Shildt turned the club around and nearly got them to the postseason. Ausmus too had a gap year, as it were, following his dismissal from the Tigers.

Those are the marquee names, but Bell is far more of a Reds Man, both through his own experience and through his family history.

Bell was a former manager in the Reds minor league system. Since then he has served as the Cardinals’ bench coach and, most recently, in a front office position with the San Francisco Giants. His father, Buddy Bell, played third base for the Reds for four years. His grandfather Gus Bell was a Reds outfielder for nine seasons.

The Reds got off to a 3-15 start, prompting the organization to fire Bryan Price. Riggleman took over in his place and the team seemed to respond, playing .500 ball under his leadership through the end of June. The club eventually fell back to earth, going 9-19 in August and is currently 9-13 in September. At the moment, no one has been reported to be a particular favorite for the job.

Report: MLBPA files grievance against Braves on behalf of Carter Stewart

AP Photo/Richard Drew
By Bill BaerOct 3, 2018, 7:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the MLB Players Association has filed a grievance on behalf of Carter Stewart, the Braves’ first-round selection (No. 8 overall) in the 2018 draft. The Braves did not sign Stewart in part because of a physical that gave them cause for concern. MLB set the slot value for No. 8 at $4,980,700 million. In order to qualify for draft pick compensation for failing to sign their first-rounder, the Braves would have had to have offered Stewart 40 percent of slot value, or a minimum of $1,992,280. According to the grievance, they did not.

Stewart now faces having to enroll at a junior college before reentering the draft in 2019. He and his agent Scott Boras seek instead for him to be made a free agent, which would be a more lucrative endeavor as he would be able to negotiate personally with any interested team rather than those who have the requisite bonus pool. Per Rosenthal, Stewart is believed to be a long shot to win his case. The case was heard before an arbitration panel in New York last Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and will resume at a later date.

Rosenthal also notes that the Stewart situation had a ripple effect on the Braves as they also failed to sign pitcher Zack Hess, selected in the 34th round. The Braves had planned to sign Stewart below slot and Hess above slot.