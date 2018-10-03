Reds interviewing Joe Girardi, Brad Ausmus

Last week we learned that, in addition to considering interim manager Jim Riggleman for the permanent managerial position, the Cincinnati Reds are going to interview former Red Sox manager John Farrell for the gig.

Today we learn of three more names on the interview list: Joe Girardi, Brad Ausmus and David Bell. Jon Heyman first reported that. Mark Sheldon of MLB.com confirmed it.

Girardi spent a year off after being let go by the Yankees. He had been thought of as a possible candidate in St. Louis but that talk died down after interim manager Mike Shildt turned the club around and nearly got them to the postseason. Ausmus too had a gap year, as it were, following his dismissal from the Tigers.

Those are the marquee names, but Bell is far more of a Reds Man, both through his own experience and through his family history.

Bell was a former manager in the Reds minor league system. Since then he has served as the Cardinals’ bench coach and, most recently, in a front office position with the San Francisco Giants. His father, Buddy Bell, played third base for the Reds for four years. His grandfather Gus Bell was a Reds outfielder for nine seasons.

The Reds got off to a 3-15 start, prompting the organization to fire Bryan Price. Riggleman took over in his place and the team seemed to respond, playing .500 ball under his leadership through the end of June. The club eventually fell back to earth, going 9-19 in August and is currently 9-13 in September. At the moment, no one has been reported to be a particular favorite for the job.

