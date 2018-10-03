Lineups for AL Wild Card game

After a thrilling battle between the Cubs and Rockies in the NL Wild Card game on Tuesday, we turn our attention to the AL Wild Card on Wednesday evening between the Athletics and Yankees. TBS has the broadcast for tonight’s game, starting at 8:08 PM ET. The winner moves on to face the Red Sox in the ALDS, which will begin on Friday.
LF Nick Martini (.296/.397/.414, 1 HR, 19 RBI, 26 R, 0 SB)
3B Matt Chapman (.278/.356/.508, 24 HR, 68 RBI, 100 R, 1 SB)
2B Jed Lowrie (.267/.353/.448, 23 HR, 99 RBI, 78 R, 0 SB)
DH Khris Davis (.247/.326/.549, 48 HR, 123 RBI, 98 R, 0 SB)
1B Matt Olson (.247/.335/.453, 29 HR, 84 RBI, 85 R, 2 SB)
RF Stephen Piscotty (.267/.331/.491, 27 HR, 88 RBI, 78 R, 2 SB)
CF Ramón Laureano (.288/.358/.474, 5 HR, 19 RBI, 27 R, 7 SB)
SS Marcus Semien (.255/.318/.388, 15 HR, 70 RBI, 89 R, 14 SB)
C Jonathan Lucroy (.241/.291/.325, 4 HR, 51 RBI, 41 R, 0 SB)
P Liam Hendriks (0-1, 4.13 ERA, 22 K, 10 BB, 24 IP)
Note: The Athletics plan to use Hendriks as an “opener,” so he shouldn’t go any more than an inning.
LF Andrew McCutchen (.255/.368/.424, 20 HR, 65 RBI, 83 R, 14 SB)
RF Aaron Judge (.278/.392/.528, 27 HR, 67 RBI, 77 R, 6 SB)
CF Aaron Hicks (.248/.366/.467, 27 HR, 79 RBI, 90 R, 11 SB)
DH Giancarlo Stanton (.266/.343/.509, 38 HR, 100 RBI, 102 R, 5 SB)
1B Luke Voit (.333/.405/.689, 14 HR, 33 RBI, 28 R, 0 SB)
SS Didi Gregorius (.268/.335/.494, 27 HR, 86 RBI, 89 R, 10 SB)
3B Miguel Andújar (.297/.328/.527, 27 HR, 92 RBI, 83 R, 2 SB)
C Gary Sánchez (.186/.291/.406, 18 HR, 53 RBI, 51 R, 1 SB)
2B Gleyber Torres (.271/.340/.480, 24 HR, 77 RBi, 54 R, 6 SB)
P Luis Severino (19-8, 3.39 ERA, 220 K, 46 BB, 191 1/3 IP)