Buck Showalter won’t be back with Orioles next year

By Craig CalcaterraOct 3, 2018, 12:36 PM EDT
Ken Rosenthal reports that Buck Showalter will not return as the manager of the Baltimore Orioles next season. Indeed, Rosenthal’s sources tell him, he will not be back with the O’s in any capacity at all.

This is not terribly surprising given that (a) Showalter’s contract was up; (b) the Orioles were historically bad this year, finishing with a record of 47-115; and (c) the team is poised for a years-long rebuild. At the same time, there was at least some suspicion that, given the flux in the owners’ box with Peter Angelos’ failing health and a lack of clarity regarding which of his sons is calling the shots, that the club would choose to keep either Showalter or GM Dan Duquette, who is also a lame duck, on beyond this season. Well, it certainly won’t be Showalter. We are still waiting to hear on Duquette.

Showalter spent nine years at the helm of the Orioles, going 669-684 in that time. He led the club to the AL East title in 2014 and to the playoffs in 2012, 2014 and 2016. For his career, Showalter has a record of 1,551-1,517 in 20 seasons managing the Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers and O’s.

Fun fact: in the season immediately following his departure from two of those teams, and within three seasons of his departure from the third, his former clubs made it to the World Series, winning it twice. I would not hold my breath waiting on the Orioles doing the same thing any time soon.

Report: MLBPA files grievance against Braves on behalf of Carter Stewart

By Bill BaerOct 3, 2018, 7:23 PM EDT
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the MLB Players Association has filed a grievance on behalf of Carter Stewart, the Braves’ first-round selection (No. 8 overall) in the 2018 draft. The Braves did not sign Stewart in part because of a physical that gave them cause for concern. MLB set the slot value for No. 8 at $4,980,700 million. In order to qualify for draft pick compensation for failing to sign their first-rounder, the Braves would have had to have offered Stewart 40 percent of slot value, or a minimum of $1,992,280. According to the grievance, they did not.

Stewart now faces having to enroll at a junior college before reentering the draft in 2019. He and his agent Scott Boras seek instead for him to be made a free agent, which would be a more lucrative endeavor as he would be able to negotiate personally with any interested team rather than those who have the requisite bonus pool. Per Rosenthal, Stewart is believed to be a long shot to win his case. The case was heard before an arbitration panel in New York last Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and will resume at a later date.

Rosenthal also notes that the Stewart situation had a ripple effect on the Braves as they also failed to sign pitcher Zack Hess, selected in the 34th round. The Braves had planned to sign Stewart below slot and Hess above slot.