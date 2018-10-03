Buck Showalter will not be back with the Orioles next year

Ken Rosenthal reports that Buck Showalter will not return as the manager of the Baltimore Orioles next season. Indeed, Rosenthal’s sources tell him, he will not be back with the O’s in any capacity at all.

This is not terribly surprising given that (a) Showalter’s contract was up; (b) the Orioles were historically bad this year, finishing with a record of 47-115; and (c) the team is poised for a years-long rebuild. At the same time, there was at least some suspicion that, given the flux in the owners’ box with Peter Angelos’ failing health and a lack of clarity regarding which of his sons is calling the shots, that the club would choose to keep either Showalter or GM Dan Duquette, who is also a lame duck, on beyond this season. Well, it certainly won’t be Showalter. We are still waiting to hear on Duquette.

Showalter spent nine years at the helm of the Orioles, going 669-684 in that time. He led the club to the AL East title in 2014 and to the playoffs in 2012, 2014 and 2016. For his career, Showalter has a record of 1,551-1,517 in 20 seasons managing the Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers and O’s.

Fun fact: in the season immediately following his departure from two of those teams, and within three seasons of his departure from the third, his former clubs made it to the World Series, winning it twice. I would not hold my breath waiting on the Orioles doing the same thing any time soon.

