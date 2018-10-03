Buck Showalter will not be back with the Orioles next year

Ken Rosenthal reports that Buck Showalter will not return as the manager of the Baltimore Orioles next season. Indeed, Rosenthal’s sources tell him, he will not be back with the O’s in any capacity at all.
This is not terribly surprising given that (a) Showalter’s contract was up; (b) the Orioles were historically bad this year, finishing with a record of 47-115; and (c) the team is poised for a years-long rebuild. At the same time, there was at least some suspicion that, given the flux in the owners’ box with Peter Angelos’ failing health and a lack of clarity regarding which of his sons is calling the shots, that the club would choose to keep either Showalter or GM Dan Duquette, who is also a lame duck, on beyond this season. Well, it certainly won’t be Showalter. We are still waiting to hear on Duquette.
Showalter spent nine years at the helm of the Orioles, going 669-684 in that time. He led the club to the AL East title in 2014 and to the playoffs in 2012, 2014 and 2016. For his career, Showalter has a record of 1,551-1,517 in 20 seasons managing the Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers and O’s.
Fun fact: in the season immediately following his departure from two of those teams, and within three seasons of his departure from the third, his former clubs made it to the World Series, winning it twice. I would not hold my breath waiting on the Orioles doing the same thing any time soon.
Last week we learned that, in addition to considering interim manager Jim Riggleman for the permanent managerial position, the Cincinnati Reds are going to interview former Red Sox manager John Farrell for the gig.
Today we learn of three more names on the interview list: Joe Girardi, Brad Ausmus and David Bell. Jon Heyman first reported that. Mark Sheldon of MLB.com confirmed it.
Girardi spent a year off after being let go by the Yankees. He had been thought of as a possible candidate in St. Louis but that talk died down after interim manager Mike Shildt turned the club around and nearly got them to the postseason. Ausmus too had a gap year, as it were, following his dismissal from the Tigers.
Those are the marquee names, but Bell is far more of a Reds Man, both through his own experience and through his family history.
Bell was a former manager in the Reds minor league system. Since then he has served as the Cardinals’ bench coach and, most recently, in a front office position with the San Francisco Giants. His father, Buddy Bell, played third base for the Reds for four years. His grandfather Gus Bell was a Reds outfielder for nine seasons.
The Reds got off to a 3-15 start, prompting the organization to fire Bryan Price. Riggleman took over in his place and the team seemed to respond, playing .500 ball under his leadership through the end of June. The club eventually fell back to earth, going 9-19 in August and is currently 9-13 in September. At the moment, no one has been reported to be a particular favorite for the job.