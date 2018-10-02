Luis Severino to start the Wild Card game for the Yankees

Last year’s Wild Card game was, well, wild.

Luis Severino got the start for New York against the Twins and he struggled mightily. His fastball was electric but he had no idea where it was going and he ended up getting just one out in the first inning and left his team in a 3-0 hole. If Chad Green hasn’t come in and worked out of the jam Severino created it would’ve been worse. Thankfully for the Yankees Green put out the fire, his teammates rallied, and New York won the game 8-4.

It’s pretty unlikely that’ll happen again, but we get to see if it will tomorrow because Aaron Boone has named Severino the Wild Card game starter once again, choosing him over J.A. Happ and Masahiro Tanaka.

Severino, 24, was 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts this year. He was 14-2 at the All-Star break but lost six of his next nine decisions before beating Boston and Tampa Bay in his last two outings.

You have to figure, given the Yankees bullpen, given the stakes of the win-or-go-home game and given what he did last year that Severino will be on the shortest of leashes.

Follow @craigcalcaterra