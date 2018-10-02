Getty Images

Jeremy Jeffress was unavailable yesterday for undisclosed reasons

Yesterday Josh Hader handled both the eighth and ninth inning in the Brewers’ tiebreaker win over the Cubs. He needed 35 pitches to handle those two innings, this after 162 games in which he pitched nearly 80 innings.

That’s a lot of work for the young man, but given that he had two days rest it wasn’t the biggest deal ever. Still, it was rather surprising to see him pitch two given that the Brewers had closer Jeremy Jeffress in uniform.

It turns out, however, that Jeffress was unavailable. Why? Well, we don’t really know:

It was reported late last night that it was a medical issue, that it was minor, but that it was undisclosed and, presumably, will remain so.

You OK, Jeremy?

Weird. Cryptic to be sure. But I guess it’s better to be OK than, you know, not OK.

Wild Card, Division Series Umpires Announced

Major League Baseball just released the umpire assignments for the Wild Card Games and the Division Series. As always, the basis for these assignments is a proprietary, scientific calculation undertaken by Major League Baseball, mixing in (a) skill; (b) seniority; and (c) trolling of baseball fans who only know the names of umpires they dislike.

Which is to say that, while we have no Joe West in the early playoff rounds this year — too obvious, perhaps? — we do get an Angel Hernandez. He’ll be working the Red Sox-Wild Card Division Series. Y’all have fun with that.

Here are the assignments. Print this out and keep it near your television so you know who to yell about before the broadcasters tell you who to yell at: