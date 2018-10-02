Hyun-Jin Ryu, not Clayton Kershaw, to start NLDS Game 1 against Braves

The Dodgers have announced that Hyun-Jin Ryu, not Clayton Kershaw, will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Braves on Thursday. Mike Foltynewicz will get the start for the Braves.
Ryu, 31, was quite effective over 15 starts during the regular season, going 7-3 with a 1.97 ERA and an 89/15 K/BB ratio over 82 1/3 innings. The veteran lefty missed time between May 3 and August 14 due to a strained groin.
Foltynewicz, 26, will get some Cy Young votes for his terrific regular season performance. He went 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA and a 202/68 K/BB ratio in 183 innings of work. Thursday will be Foltynewicz’s first appearance in a playoff game.
Kershaw had been the Dodgers’ Game 1 starter in every NLDS in which they have appeared since 2013, so this is quite a change. Starting him in Game 2 allows him to pitch a potential Game 5 on four days of rest.
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell was placed on administrative leave two weeks ago after his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell, published a blog detailing years of physical, mental, and emotional abuse. His administrative leave was extended through the end of the regular season. MLB’s investigation, which was never closed after allegations were initially made last year, includes more than Reidy-Russell’s blog.
Manager Joe Maddon said he hasn’t received any updates from Major League Baseball about Russell’s status, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports. Cubs officials are anticipating not getting him back this year.
Javier Báez is handling shortstop in Tuesday night’s NL Wild Card game against the Rockies. That figures to be the case if the Cubs were to advance further in the postseason. MLB should provide clarification on Russell’s status. It seems probable that Russell is facing a suspension, which would make him ineligible to participate in the postseason and would likely carry over into the beginning of the 2019 regular season as well.