Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s NL Wild Card game

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell was placed on administrative leave two weeks ago after his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell, published a blog detailing years of physical, mental, and emotional abuse. His administrative leave was extended through the end of the regular season. MLB’s investigation, which was never closed after allegations were initially made last year, includes more than Reidy-Russell’s blog.

Manager Joe Maddon said he hasn’t received any updates from Major League Baseball about Russell’s status, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports. Cubs officials are anticipating not getting him back this year.

Javier Báez is handling shortstop in Tuesday night’s NL Wild Card game against the Rockies. That figures to be the case if the Cubs were to advance further in the postseason. MLB should provide clarification on Russell’s status. It seems probable that Russell is facing a suspension, which would make him ineligible to participate in the postseason and would likely carry over into the beginning of the 2019 regular season as well.

