Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s NL Wild Card game

The Rockies and Cubs, losers of Monday’s division tiebreaker games, do battle tonight in the NL Wild Card game. The winner moves on to face the Brewers in the NLDS. The loser goes home. ESPN has the broadcast starting at 8 PM ET tonight at Wrigley Field.
CF Charlie Blackmon (.291/.358/.502, 29 HR, 70 RBI, 119 R, 12 SB)
2B DJ LeMahieu (.276/.321/.428, 15 HR, 62 RBI, 90 R, 6 SB)
3B Nolan Arenado (.297/.374/.561, 38 HR, 110 RBI, 104 R, 2 SB)
SS Trevor Story (.291/.348/.567, 37 HR, 108 RBI, 88 R, 27 SB)
LF Matt Holliday (.283/.415/.434, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, 0 SB)
1B Ian Desmond (.236/.307/.422, 22 HR, 88 RBI, 82 R, 20 SB)
RF David Dahl (.273/.325/.534, 16 HR, 48 RBI, 31 R, 5 SB)
C Chris Iannetta (.224/.345/.385, 11 HR, 36 RBI, 36 R, 0 SB)
P Kyle Freeland (17-7, 2.85 ERA, 173 K, 70 BB, 202 1/3 IP)
RF Ben Zobrist (.305/.378/.440, 9 HR, 58 RBI, 67 R, 3 SB)
LF Kris Bryant (.272/.374/.460, 13 HR, 52 RBI, 59 R, 2 SB)
1B Anthony Rizzo (.283/.376/.470, 25 HR, 101 RBI, 74 R, 6 SB)
SS Javier Báez (.290/.326/.554, 34 HR, 111 RBI, 101 R, 21 SB)
CF Albert Almora, Jr. (.286/.323/.378, 5 HR, 41 RBI, 62 R, 1 SB)
2B Daniel Murphy (.299/.336/.454, 12 HR, 42 RBI, 40 R, 3 SB)
C Willson Contreras (.249/.339/.390, 10 H R, 54 RBI, 50 R, 4 SB)
3B David Bote (.239/.319/.408, 6 HR, 33 RBI, 23 R, 3 SB)
P Jon Lester (18-6, 3.32 ERA, 149 K, 64 BB, 181 2/3 IP)
The Rockies are looking to advance to the NLDS for the first time since 2009. The Cubs are looking to reach at least the NLDS for the fourth consecutive season.