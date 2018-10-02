Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Cubs don’t anticipate getting Addison Russell back this year

By Bill BaerOct 2, 2018, 6:20 PM EDT
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell was placed on administrative leave two weeks ago after his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell, published a blog detailing years of physical, mental, and emotional abuse. His administrative leave was extended through the end of the regular season. MLB’s investigation, which was never closed after allegations were initially made last year, includes more than Reidy-Russell’s blog.

Manager Joe Maddon said he hasn’t received any updates from Major League Baseball about Russell’s status, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports. Cubs officials are anticipating not getting him back this year.

Javier Báez is handling shortstop in Tuesday night’s NL Wild Card game against the Rockies. That figures to be the case if the Cubs were to advance further in the postseason. MLB should provide clarification on Russell’s status. It seems probable that Russell is facing a suspension, which would make him ineligible to participate in the postseason and would likely carry over into the beginning of the 2019 regular season as well.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s NL Wild Card game

By Bill BaerOct 2, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
The Rockies and Cubs, losers of Monday’s division tiebreaker games, do battle tonight in the NL Wild Card game. The winner moves on to face the Brewers in the NLDS. The loser goes home. ESPN has the broadcast starting at 8 PM ET tonight at Wrigley Field.

Rockies

CF Charlie Blackmon (.291/.358/.502, 29 HR, 70 RBI, 119 R, 12 SB)
2B DJ LeMahieu (.276/.321/.428, 15 HR, 62 RBI, 90 R, 6 SB)
3B Nolan Arenado (.297/.374/.561, 38 HR, 110 RBI, 104 R, 2 SB)
SS Trevor Story (.291/.348/.567, 37 HR, 108 RBI, 88 R, 27 SB)
LF Matt Holliday (.283/.415/.434, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, 0 SB)
1B Ian Desmond (.236/.307/.422, 22 HR, 88 RBI, 82 R, 20 SB)
RF David Dahl (.273/.325/.534, 16 HR, 48 RBI, 31 R, 5 SB)
C Chris Iannetta (.224/.345/.385, 11 HR, 36 RBI, 36 R, 0 SB)
P Kyle Freeland (17-7, 2.85 ERA, 173 K, 70 BB, 202 1/3 IP)

Cubs

RF Ben Zobrist (.305/.378/.440, 9 HR, 58 RBI, 67 R, 3 SB)
LF Kris Bryant (.272/.374/.460, 13 HR, 52 RBI, 59 R, 2 SB)
1B Anthony Rizzo (.283/.376/.470, 25 HR, 101 RBI, 74 R, 6 SB)
SS Javier Báez (.290/.326/.554, 34 HR, 111 RBI, 101 R, 21 SB)
CF Albert Almora, Jr. (.286/.323/.378, 5 HR, 41 RBI, 62 R, 1 SB)
2B Daniel Murphy (.299/.336/.454, 12 HR, 42 RBI, 40 R, 3 SB)
C Willson Contreras (.249/.339/.390, 10 H R, 54 RBI, 50 R, 4 SB)
3B David Bote (.239/.319/.408, 6 HR, 33 RBI, 23 R, 3 SB)
P Jon Lester (18-6, 3.32 ERA, 149 K, 64 BB, 181 2/3 IP)

The Rockies are looking to advance to the NLDS for the first time since 2009. The Cubs are looking to reach at least the NLDS for the fourth consecutive season.