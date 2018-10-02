Getty Images

Cubs activate Pedro Strop for the Wild Card game

By Craig CalcaterraOct 2, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As I noted in my Wild Card preview, the Cubs bullpen is taxed, thanks in part to both Brandon Morrow and Pedro Strop being injured. I don’t know if Strop is still injured or not, but he’ll be in uniform tonight. The Cubs just activated him for the Wild Card game.

Strop, who took over as the closer from the injured Morrow midseason, went down with a hamstring injury while running the bases against the Nationals in a mid-September game, sending him to the disabled list. He’s been saying all along that he thinks he can make it back for the playoffs, but until today the Cubs said nothing definitive on the matter. Now they have.

Strop is 6-1 with a 2.26 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 57/21 in 59.2 innings on the year. Getting him back for tonight’s one-and-done game is a big deal.

Wild Card, Division Series Umpires Announced

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraOct 2, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Major League Baseball just released the umpire assignments for the Wild Card Games and the Division Series. As always, the basis for these assignments is a proprietary, scientific calculation undertaken by Major League Baseball, mixing in (a) skill; (b) seniority; and (c) trolling of baseball fans who only know the names of umpires they dislike.

Which is to say that, while we have no Joe West in the early playoff rounds this year — too obvious, perhaps? — we do get an Angel Hernandez. He’ll be working the Red Sox-Wild Card Division Series. Y’all have fun with that.

Here are the assignments. Print this out and keep it near your television so you know who to yell about before the broadcasters tell you who to yell at: