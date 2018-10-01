Getty Images

The Brewers take a 3-1 lead over the Cubs in the eighth

By Craig CalcaterraOct 1, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
1 Comment

There was nothing doing in between Anthony Rizzo‘s fifth inning home run and the top of the eight, but Milwaukee has broken through in the top of the eighth.

The inning began with Justin Wilson on the hill for the Cubs, who surrendered a single to Orlando Arcia. Domingo Santana then doubled Arcia to third to put two men in scoring position with no one out. Joe Maddon had seen enough of Wilson at that point so he went to the pen and brought in Steve Cishek to face Lorenzo Cain.

Welp, that didn’t work. Cain singled to center, scoring Arcia and moving Santana to third, giving the Brewers a 2-1 lead.

That caused Maddon to go to the pen once again and brought up Christian Yelich, who was 3-for-3 on the day, with runners on the corners and no one out. A home run in that situation would’ve not only broken the game wide open but would’ve put Yelich in a tie for the league lead in homers and in the outright lead for RBI. He already leads in batting, so with one swing he could not only win the division for Milwaukee, but he could win the Triple Crown.

Nah, didn’t happen. New Cubs reliever Randy Rosario bore down and struck Yelich out.

Brandon Kintzler came on to face Ryan Braun and Braun, with the count 2-2, served one into right center to score Santana and send Cain to third base:

Kintzelr stayed on to face Jesus Aguilar, again with runners on the corners. Braun attempted to steal second but he guessed poorly, Kintzler pitched out and Willson Contreras had no problem throwing Braun out at second. A good play by Javier Baez too, fielding the throw, making the tag, all while looking Cain back over to third base to head off a delayed double steal. Baez is something special, folks. After the throwout, Aguilar flied out to left for out number three.

Nonetheless, the Brewers have a 3-1 lead. The Cubs are down to their final six outs. It’s tight, but the Brewers are close to breaking through to the NL Central title.

Cubs’ co-owners supporting Brett Kavanaugh through super PAC

Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 1, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
12 Comments

In 2016, J. Joe Ricketts — the father of Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts and co-owner Todd — gave financial aid to an anti-Hillary Clinton super PAC called “Future45.” Todd later gained control of Future45 as well as another super PAC called “45committee.” As of late September 2016, Politico reported that Todd helped raise more than $30 million in support of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

45committee is now playing an ad in support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, according to Politico’s Shia Kapos. Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford. Per Kapos, 45committee spent $650,000 for the one-minute ad which praises Kavanaugh’s “honor, integrity and strong moral character.”

We have heard the phrase “stick to sports” so often, particularly since 2016 when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick protested police violence by kneeling during the national anthem. We haven’t heard that same clarion call when it comes to sports team owners and politics. Sports team owners are involved on a grander scale, particularly when it comes to money and influence.

Kavanaugh’s politics run heavily conservative, so he is expected to use his influence as a potential Supreme Court Justice to pursue goals to that end. Some have speculated that Roe v. Wade could be overturned with Kavanaugh’s help and rights for gay and transgender individuals could be weakened or taken away. Major League Baseball doesn’t seem to care that owners actively and publicly spend their money to pursue political goals which adversely affect the lives of a not-insignificant portion of its fan base. Wrigley field will host another Pride Day next year as if the Ricketts family — with the exception of co-owner Laura, who is openly gay and openly anti-Kavanaugh — isn’t giving large sums of money to groups working to take their rights away.

The Ricketts family didn’t always get along with Trump. Trump tweeted in February 2016, “I hear the Rickets family, who own the Chicago Cubs, are secretly spending $’s against me. They better be careful, they have a lot to hide!” It’s all water under the bridge now, apparently.