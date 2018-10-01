Report: Mariners will give Ichiro a chance to make roster for series in Japan next season

Corey Brock of The Athletic reports that outfielder and current special assistant Ichiro Suzuki will have a chance to earn a spot on the Mariners’ expanded 28-man roster for their season-opening series against the Athletics in Tokyo, Japan which will take place March 20-21 next year.

Suzuki, who turns 45 years old later this month, hit an abysmal .205/.255/.205 in 47 plate appearances through May 2 this season. On May 3, Ichiro decided to call it quits on the season to join the Mariners’ front office. Many assumed Ichiro would announce his retirement later that season or during the offseason, but it seems as if he still wants to continue his playing career.

Ichiro almost certainly won’t have a chance to make the Mariners’ regular 25-man roster once the club heads back to the U.S.

