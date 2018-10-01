MLB postseason schedule finally set

It took 163 regular season games, but we finally know who’s playing whom and where. After Monday’s two tiebreakers to determine the winners of the NL Central and West, the Dodgers have earned the right to play the Braves in the NLDS. The Brewers earned the right to play the winner of the NL Wild Card game between the Rockies and Cubs, who both lost the tiebreakers.

The American League had much less drama. The only thing that was uncertain going into the final week of the season was the AL Wild Card and only to determine the host and not the teams involved. The Yankees will host the Athletics for that one with the winner moving on to face the Red Sox, who won a franchise record 108 games during the regular season. On the other side of the ALDS bracket, the Astros will host the Indians.

Here’s the upcoming playoff schedule broken down by day.

Tuesday : NL Wild Card game, Rockies @ Cubs (8:00 PM ET, ESPN). Rockies’ starter TBD; Jon Lester will start for the Cubs.

: NL Wild Card game, Rockies @ Cubs (8:00 PM ET, ESPN). Rockies’ starter TBD; Jon Lester will start for the Cubs. Wednesday : AL Wild Card game, Athletics @ Yankees (8:00 PM, TBS). Both teams’ starters TBD.

: AL Wild Card game, Athletics @ Yankees (8:00 PM, TBS). Both teams’ starters TBD. Thursday : NLDS Game 1, winner of COL/CHC @ Brewers (FS1). Time and starters TBD. NLDS Game 1, Braves @ Dodgers (FS1). Time and starters TBD.

: Friday : ALDS Game 1, winner of OAK/NYY @ Red Sox (TBS). Chris Sale will start for the Red Sox. Time TBD. ALDS Game 1, Indians @ Astros (TBS). Corey Kluber will start for the Indians. Time TBD. NLDS Game 2, winner of COL/CHC @ Brewers (FS1). Time and starters TBD. NLDS Game 2, Braves @ Dodgers (FS1). Time and starters TBD.

:

MLB’s full postseason schedule can be found here.

Follow @Baer_Bill