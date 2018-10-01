Hunter Pence says he’s not retiring

Hunter Pence likely played his last game for the Giants yesterday. They said goodbye, gave him a parting gift — a scooter — and everything. If it’s up to him, however, he hasn’t played his last game as a big leaguer. From Alex Pavlovic’ story of Pence’s final game as a Giant at NBC Sports Bay Area, here’s Pence’s view of his baseball-playing future:
“I feel strong, I feel healthy, I feel fast. I’m going to work on flexibility and changing my swing completely . . . I want to still play. It’s uncertain — hopefully I can find an opportunity, and I’m going to look for it. I’m going to do everything I can to be the best I can because I want to come back and contribute to another playoff run.”
Pavlovic reports that Pence plans to play winter ball in either Mexico or the Dominican Republic with the hope of leveraging good play south of the border into an invite to a big league camp next spring.
Pence, 35, hit .226/.258/.332 with four homers and 24 driven in in 97 games in 2018. He has not been a useful player since 2016 and has averaged only 97 games played over the past four seasons due to myriad health problems.
If he shows he’s healthy this offseason it would not be shocking to see him get a minor league deal someplace, but we may very well have seen the last of Hunter Pence in the big leagues.
This afternoon we are treated to not just one but two bonus baseball games. Games 163 between the Cubs and Brewers in Chicago and the Dodgers and Rockies in Los Angeles.
It’s the eighth and ninth Game 163s since baseball moved to the three-division/wild card format. It’s the first Game 163s that do not involve a win-or-go-home scenario, as all four teams will be in the postseason. All that’s left to decide is which two teams are the Wild Card teams — the losers — and which teams will go on to the NLDS. Seeding and home field advantage is also at issue, of course.
The Cubs won the season series from Milwaukee, 11-8, but the Brewers won seven of the final ten in the series, including four of their final six which allowed them to catch up to the Cubs despite being five games back on Labor Day. Momentum clashes with dominance, however, as Jose Quintana will be on the hill for the Cubs, and he has been fantastic against the Brewers in 2018. Quintana faced Milwaukee six times in 2018, allowing only nine earned runs in 37.1 innings (2.17 ERA) while striking out 33 and walking ten. The Brewers have yet to announce who will get the start for them, but it would not be shocking if they turned it into a bullpen game. UPDATE: Nope, Jhoulys Chacin will start for the Brewers.
In Los Angeles, rookie Walker Buehler will face off against German Marquez. Both these guys had exceptional second halves, with Buehler posting a 2.21 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 89/21 in 73.1 innings over 12 starts. Buehler has faced the Rockies five times in 2018. He’s 0-1 with a 2.61 ERA in those starts. Marquez has been lights-out since the break as well, putting up a 2.55 ERA while striking out 115 dudes and walking only 18 batters in 88.1 innings over 13 starts. Marquez has faced off against the Dodgers three times, winning two of those games, with a 2.57 ERA. Both L.A. and Colorado have who they want on the mound, that’s for sure.
The first contest, between Milwaukee and Chicago, gets underway from Wrigley Field at 1:05 PM today. The second, between the Rockies and the Dodgers, starts at 4:05 PM. Both games will be on ESPN. Buckle up.