Dodgers strike first in NL West tiebreaker thanks to Cody Bellinger’s two-run homer

Update (5:53 PM ET): Max Muncy doubled the Dodgers’ lead to 4-0 with a two-run shot of his own to left-center field off of Márquez with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Buehler has held the Rockies hitless through five.

The Dodgers struck first in Monday’s NL West tiebreaker game against the Rockies. Starters Walker Buehler and Germán Márquez traded zeroes through the first three innings. But in the fourth, the Dodgers finally broke through.

Márquez struck Max Muncy to lead off the bottom of the fourth, but catcher Tony Wolters couldn’t handle the 97 MPH fastball, so Muncy reached safely. Márquez bounced back to strike out Manny Machado and Yasmani Grandal. But after going ahead 1-0 in the count, Cody Bellinger ripped a 95 MPH fastball into the seats in right field for a two-run blast, breaking the scoreless tie.

The winner of the NL West tiebreaker will face the Braves in the NLDS. The loser of the NL West tiebreaker will face the Cubs in the NL Wild Card game. Then the winner of that game faces the Brewers in the NLDS.

The Rockies are vying for the first division title in franchise history. They have reached the postseason four times, each time as a Wild Card.

