Dodgers strike first in NL West tiebreaker thanks to Cody Bellinger’s two-run homer

By Bill BaerOct 1, 2018, 5:38 PM EDT
Update (5:53 PM ET): Max Muncy doubled the Dodgers’ lead to 4-0 with a two-run shot of his own to left-center field off of Márquez with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Buehler has held the Rockies hitless through five.

The Dodgers struck first in Monday’s NL West tiebreaker game against the Rockies. Starters Walker Buehler and Germán Márquez traded zeroes through the first three innings. But in the fourth, the Dodgers finally broke through.

Márquez struck Max Muncy to lead off the bottom of the fourth, but catcher Tony Wolters couldn’t handle the 97 MPH fastball, so Muncy reached safely. Márquez bounced back to strike out Manny Machado and Yasmani Grandal. But after going ahead 1-0 in the count, Cody Bellinger ripped a 95 MPH fastball into the seats in right field for a two-run blast, breaking the scoreless tie.

The winner of the NL West tiebreaker will face the Braves in the NLDS. The loser of the NL West tiebreaker will face the Cubs in the NL Wild Card game. Then the winner of that game faces the Brewers in the NLDS.

The Rockies are vying for the first division title in franchise history. They have reached the postseason four times, each time as a Wild Card.

Shohei Ohtani undergoes Tommy John surgery

By Bill BaerOct 1, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
As announced last week, Angels P/DH Shohei Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on Monday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery and was encouraged by what he saw, according to GM Billy Eppler.

If Ohtani were a full-time pitcher, he would miss all of the 2019 season. However, the Angels are confident Ohtani will be able to contribute as a DH throughout the year, then return to pitching in 2020.

Ohtani, 24, finished his first season in the majors batting .285/.361/.564 with 22 home runs and 61 RBI in 367 plate appearance. As a pitcher, he went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and a 63/22 K/BB ratio in 51 2/3 innings across 10 starts.