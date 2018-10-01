Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images

Cubs’ co-owners supporting Brett Kavanaugh through super PAC

By Bill BaerOct 1, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
13 Comments

In 2016, J. Joe Ricketts — the father of Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts and co-owner Todd — gave financial aid to an anti-Hillary Clinton super PAC called “Future45.” Todd later gained control of Future45 as well as another super PAC called “45committee.” As of late September 2016, Politico reported that Todd helped raise more than $30 million in support of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

45committee is now playing an ad in support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, according to Politico’s Shia Kapos. Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford. Per Kapos, 45committee spent $650,000 for the one-minute ad which praises Kavanaugh’s “honor, integrity and strong moral character.”

We have heard the phrase “stick to sports” so often, particularly since 2016 when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick protested police violence by kneeling during the national anthem. We haven’t heard that same clarion call when it comes to sports team owners and politics. Sports team owners are involved on a grander scale, particularly when it comes to money and influence.

Kavanaugh’s politics run heavily conservative, so he is expected to use his influence as a potential Supreme Court Justice to pursue goals to that end. Some have speculated that Roe v. Wade could be overturned with Kavanaugh’s help and rights for gay and transgender individuals could be weakened or taken away. Major League Baseball doesn’t seem to care that owners actively and publicly spend their money to pursue political goals which adversely affect the lives of a not-insignificant portion of its fan base. Wrigley field will host another Pride Day next year as if the Ricketts family — with the exception of co-owner Laura, who is openly gay and openly anti-Kavanaugh — isn’t giving large sums of money to groups working to take their rights away.

The Ricketts family didn’t always get along with Trump. Trump tweeted in February 2016, “I hear the Rickets family, who own the Chicago Cubs, are secretly spending $’s against me. They better be careful, they have a lot to hide!” It’s all water under the bridge now, apparently.

Brewers beat the Cubs to take the NL Central title

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraOct 1, 2018, 4:16 PM EDT
7 Comments

If Game 163 was any indication, the other four teams in the National League draw of the postseason are going to have their hands full with the Milwaukee Brewers. Their hitting today was timely, their bullpen deadly and as a result they beat the Cubs 3-1 to take the NL Central title.

The teams felt each other out for the first two innings but the Brewers drew first blood in the top of the third. Orlando Arcia kicked things off with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice and then made it to third on a groundout. That’s when presumptive MVP Christian Yelich came up with two outs and, with Jose Quintana and the Cubs choosing not to pitch around him as so many other teams have done recently, drove in Arcia to make it 1-0 Milwaukee.

The Cubs tied things up in the fifth inning when Anthony Rizzo hit a deep homer to right field. The thing flew 429 feet and left in a dang hurry:

The score would remain tied at one until the eighth inning when Milwaukee broke through. Leading off was Arcia once again and, once again, he reached on a single. Domingo Santana doubled Arcia to third to put two men in scoring position with no one out. That’s when Joe Maddon called in Steve Cishek to face Lorenzo Cain. The plan did not work, as Cain singled to center, scoring Arcia and moving Santana to third, giving the Brewers a 2-1 lead:

Maddon went to the pen once again, calling for Brandon Kintzler to face Ryan Braun. That didn’t work either, as Braun served a 2-2 pitch into right center to score Santana and make it 3-1:

The Cubs finally got out of that, but then they had to face Josh Hader for six outs and, folks, they were not doing a dang thing against Hader.

The Brewers’ fireballing lefty struck out two of the three batters he faced in the eighth and then came back in the bottom of the ninth for more. Hader struck out Daniel Murphy, got Ben Zobrist to fly to right, leaving Javier Baez as the Cubs’ last chance. Baez worked Hader for a 3-2 count and, after fouling off several pitches, singled to center field to keep the Cubs’ hopes alive.

Those hopes only lasted for one more batter, however, as Anthony Rizzo strode to the plate to face the lefty Hader and . . . flew out to right. Game over.

The single to Baez aside, Hader was dominant. Arcia went 4-for-4 and scored twice. Christian Yelich went 3-for-4 and he, Braun and Cain each drove in a run. The Brewers have a guy who is probably going to win the MVP award, but they have so many weapons that can beat you.

And now, after Game 163, they have the NL Central title.