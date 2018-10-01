Cubs’ co-owners supporting Brett Kavanaugh through super PAC

In 2016, J. Joe Ricketts — the father of Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts and co-owner Todd — gave financial aid to an anti-Hillary Clinton super PAC called “Future45.” Todd later gained control of Future45 as well as another super PAC called “45committee.” As of late September 2016, Politico reported that Todd helped raise more than $30 million in support of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
45committee is now playing an ad in support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, according to Politico’s Shia Kapos. Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford. Per Kapos, 45committee spent $650,000 for the one-minute ad which praises Kavanaugh’s “honor, integrity and strong moral character.”
We have heard the phrase “stick to sports” so often, particularly since 2016 when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick protested police violence by kneeling during the national anthem. We haven’t heard that same clarion call when it comes to sports team owners and politics. Sports team owners are involved on a grander scale, particularly when it comes to money and influence.
Kavanaugh’s politics run heavily conservative, so he is expected to use his influence as a potential Supreme Court Justice to pursue goals to that end. Some have speculated that Roe v. Wade could be overturned with Kavanaugh’s help and rights for gay and transgender individuals could be weakened or taken away. Major League Baseball doesn’t seem to care that owners actively and publicly spend their money to pursue political goals which adversely affect the lives of a not-insignificant portion of its fan base. Wrigley field will host another Pride Day next year as if the Ricketts family — with the exception of co-owner Laura, who is openly gay and openly anti-Kavanaugh — isn’t giving large sums of money to groups working to take their rights away.
The Ricketts family didn’t always get along with Trump. Trump tweeted in February 2016, “I hear the Rickets family, who own the Chicago Cubs, are secretly spending $’s against me. They better be careful, they have a lot to hide!” It’s all water under the bridge now, apparently.