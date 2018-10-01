Getty Images

Christian Yelich puts the Brewers ahead 1-0 in the third inning

The Cubs and Brewers felt each other out for the first two innings but the Brewers have drawn first blood with two outs in the top of the third.

Orlando Arcia led the inning off with a single, and the pitcher, Jhoulys Chacin, sacrificed him to second. It was an interesting play as there were two strikes when Chacin laid that bunt down. It was hit hard and may very well have rolled foul if Anthony Rizzo had let it go. If that had happened, he’d be out on a strikeout and Arcia would be stuck at first base. Honestly, though: almost all players in Rizzo’s shoes field that ball and tag Chacin out to guarantee the out.

Arcia reaching second was key, however, as he advanced to third on a Lorenzo Cain groundout. It was a groundout, by the way, that would’ve been a single up the middle against most teams, but Javier Baez ranged far up the middle from short to cut it off and throw Cain out. So, runner on third, two out, Christian Yelich up to bat.

Do you walk Yelich here? I know a lot of teams would. The Cardinals sure as heck took that approach against the Brewers last weekend when they played each other and many other clubs might be inclined to treat the likely NL MVP winner like he’s Barry Bonds or something and let someone else beat you. Jose Quintana was not given such orders, however. He delivered a fat 1-1 pitch which Yelich served up to right-center, driving in Arcia and putting the Brewers ahead 1-0:

And on we go.

The Brewers take the lead in the eighth

There was nothing doing in between Anthony Rizzo‘s fifth inning home run and the top of the eight, but Milwaukee has broken through in the top of the eighth.

The inning began with Justin Wilson on the hill for the Cubs, who surrendered a single to Orlando Arcia. Domingo Santana then doubled Arcia to third to put two men in scoring position with no one out. Joe Maddon had seen enough of Wilson at that point so he went to the pen and brought in Steve Cishek to face Lorenzo Cain.

Welp, that didn’t work. Cain singled to center, scoring Arcia and moving Santana to third, giving the Brewers a 2-1 lead.

That caused Maddon to go to the pen once again and brought up Christian Yelich, who was 3-for-3 on the day, with runners on the corners and no one out. A home run in that situation would’ve not only broken the game wide open but would’ve put Yelich in a tie for the league lead in homers and in the outright lead for RBI. He already leads in batting, so with one swing he could not only win the division for Milwaukee, but he could win the Triple Crown.

Nah, didn’t happen. New Cubs reliever Randy Rosario bore down and struck Yelich out.

Nonetheless, the Brewers have he lead with one out in the eighth. It’s tight, but the Brewers are close to breaking through to the NL Central title.