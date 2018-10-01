Christian Yelich puts the Brewers ahead 1-0 in the third inning

The Cubs and Brewers felt each other out for the first two innings but the Brewers have drawn first blood with two outs in the top of the third.

Orlando Arcia led the inning off with a single, and the pitcher, Jhoulys Chacin, sacrificed him to second. It was an interesting play as there were two strikes when Chacin laid that bunt down. It was hit hard and may very well have rolled foul if Anthony Rizzo had let it go. If that had happened, he’d be out on a strikeout and Arcia would be stuck at first base. Honestly, though: almost all players in Rizzo’s shoes field that ball and tag Chacin out to guarantee the out.

Arcia reaching second was key, however, as he advanced to third on a Lorenzo Cain groundout. It was a groundout, by the way, that would’ve been a single up the middle against most teams, but Javier Baez ranged far up the middle from short to cut it off and throw Cain out. So, runner on third, two out, Christian Yelich up to bat.

Do you walk Yelich here? I know a lot of teams would. The Cardinals sure as heck took that approach against the Brewers last weekend when they played each other and many other clubs might be inclined to treat the likely NL MVP winner like he’s Barry Bonds or something and let someone else beat you. Jose Quintana was not given such orders, however. He delivered a fat 1-1 pitch which Yelich served up to right-center, driving in Arcia and putting the Brewers ahead 1-0:

With the NL Central crown on the line, Christian Yelich and the Brew Crew strike first. pic.twitter.com/TioZveTcPh — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2018

And on we go.

Follow @craigcalcaterra