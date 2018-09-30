Mike Scioscia confirms he is not returning to Angels next year

The Angels’ 2018 campaign was a disappointment. Even after winning the final game of the season in walk-off fashion, they finish with an 80-82 record, missing the postseason for a fourth consecutive year.

During his postgame press conference, manager Mike Scioscia confirmed he will not return to manage the Angels next season. Per Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group, Scioscia said, “I am going to step down. I will not be returning to manage the Angels next year.” Scoscia had been baseball’s longest-tenured manager.

Scioscia, 59, has managed the Angels since 2000. The club went 1,650-1,428 (.536) under his leadership, reaching the postseason seven times, winning the AL pennant once, and winning the World Series once in 2002 over the Giants.

It is unclear if Scioscia plans to continue managing elsewhere. If he does, he would certainly draw interest from teams with managerial openings. The Blue Jays and Rangers both recently let go of their managers (John Gibbons and Jeff Banister, respectively). The Reds are interviewing candidates to potentially replace interim manager Jim Riggleman. The Orioles are expected to replace Buck Showalter.

