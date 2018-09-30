Mike Scioscia confirms he is not returning to Angels next year

The Angels’ 2018 campaign was a disappointment. Even after winning the final game of the season in walk-off fashion, they finish with an 80-82 record, missing the postseason for a fourth consecutive year.
During his postgame press conference, manager Mike Scioscia confirmed he will not return to manage the Angels next season. Per Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group, Scioscia said, “I am going to step down. I will not be returning to manage the Angels next year.” Scoscia had been baseball’s longest-tenured manager.
Scioscia, 59, has managed the Angels since 2000. The club went 1,650-1,428 (.536) under his leadership, reaching the postseason seven times, winning the AL pennant once, and winning the World Series once in 2002 over the Giants.
It is unclear if Scioscia plans to continue managing elsewhere. If he does, he would certainly draw interest from teams with managerial openings. The Blue Jays and Rangers both recently let go of their managers (John Gibbons and Jeff Banister, respectively). The Reds are interviewing candidates to potentially replace interim manager Jim Riggleman. The Orioles are expected to replace Buck Showalter.
The Cubs and Brewers both entered Sunday tied for the NL Central lead at 94-67. Both won their games on Sunday, forcing a tiebreaker game on Monday to determine the division winner.
The Cardinals jumped out to an early 2-0 lead over the Cubs, but the Cubs hung a four-spot in both the third and fifth innings. They went on to win 10-5. Anthony Rizzo picked up four hits and a walk, and Willson Contreras homered.
The Brewers blanked the Tigers 11-0 behind five shutout innings from Gio González. The offense put up two runs in the first on RBI singles from Jesús Aguilar and Mike Moustakas. Aguilar drilled a solo homer in the fourth and Manny Piña added a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The Brewers put the game out of reach with a six-run seventh.
The extra game is useful for Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who is vying for the Triple Crown in the National League. Stats accumulated in Monday’s tiebreaker will count. Yelich leads the league in batting average (.323), is one homer off the NL lead (37 to 36), and is two RBI off the leaad (111 to 109).
There will be two tiebreakers on Monday, in fact. The Dodgers and Rockies entered Sunday tied for the NL Central crown and both won their games. The loser of both of tomorrow’s tiebreaker games will meet in the NL Wild Card game. The winner of that will play the winner of tomorrow’s NL Central tiebreaker.