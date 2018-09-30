Joe Mauer, Adrián Beltré among players who potentially took final at-bats of career on Sunday

Twins first baseman Joe Mauer and Rangers third baseman Adrián Beltré were among the veteran players who took potentially the final at-bats of their careers on Sunday. Mauer went 1-for-4 with a double as the Twins beat the White Sox 5-4. Mauer even went back behind the plate for the final inning of the game, the first time he has caught since 2013.

Mauer, 35, ends his 15th season in the majors batting .282/.351/.379 with six home runs, 48 RBI, and 64 runs scored in 543 plate appearances. While he can still hit around the league average, he hardly hits for power anymore and injuries have taken their toll on his body. Mauer, a likely future Hall of Famer, is a free agent shortly after the conclusion of the World Series. He hasn’t officially said he is retiring, but the expectation is that he will.

The same is true of Beltré, who went 1-for-2 in Sunday’s finale. He took his position in the bottom of the fifth before being replaced by Jurickson Profar so he could walk off to applause from the home crowd in Seattle, his former stomping grounds. Beltré, also a future Hall of Famer, ends 2018 batting .273/.328/.434 with 15 home runs, 65 RBI, and 49 runs scored in 481 trips to the dish. Beltré still appears to have plenty left in the tank, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he chooses to come back for one more year.

Other players retiring or expected to retire include Hunter Pence, Víctor Martínez, David Wright, Adam Wainwright, Chase Utley, Bartolo Colón, José Reyes, and Brandon Phillips.

