Dodgers, Rockies both win, forcing NL West tiebreaker

By Bill BaerSep 30, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
Update (6:16 PM ET): The Dodgers went on to beat the Giants 15-0. The Rockies blanked the Nationals by a 12-0 margin, thanks in part to Charlie Blackmon hitting for the cycle. There will indeed be a tiebreaker tomorrow.

The Dodgers and Rockies both entered Sunday, the final day of the regular season, tied for the NL West lead at 90-71. If both teams win on Sunday, they will play a tiebreaker on Monday at Dodger Stadium. It’s looking like that will become a reality.

As I am writing this, the Dodgers are up 14-0 over the Giants. Andrew Suarez was torched for six runs over 2 1/3 innings and the bullpen couldn’t stop the bleeding. Matt Kemp has three hits and three RBI, Brian Dozier hit a three-run homer, and Max Muncy has also homered. Rich Hill got the start for the Dodgers and has pitched well, limiting the Giants to two hits with no walks and four strikeouts over four innings.

In Colorado, the Rockies jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a Nolan Arenado hhomer in the bottom of the first inning. Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run dinger in the third and David Dahl made it 7-0 with a three-run shot in the fifth. Tyler Anderson has held the Nationals to three hits and two walks with a strikeout over five shutout frames.

The Cubs and Brewers also entered Sunday tied for the NL Central title at 94-67. If those two teams have to play a tiebreaker, it would be held in Chicago on Monday as well. The winner of the NL Central tiebreaker would host the winner of the NL Wild Card game. The winner of the NL West tiebreaker would face the Braves. The losers of both tiebreakers would face each other in the Wild Card game.

Cubs, Brewers both win, forcing NL Central tiebreaker

By Bill BaerSep 30, 2018, 7:08 PM EDT
The Cubs and Brewers both entered Sunday tied for the NL Central lead at 94-67. Both won their games on Sunday, forcing a tiebreaker game on Monday to determine the division winner.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early 2-0 lead over the Cubs, but the Cubs hung a four-spot in both the third and fifth innings. They went on to win 10-5. Anthony Rizzo picked up four hits and a walk, and Willson Contreras homered.

The Brewers blanked the Tigers 11-0 behind five shutout innings from Gio González. The offense put up two runs in the first on RBI singles from Jesús Aguilar and Mike Moustakas. Aguilar drilled a solo homer in the fourth and Manny Piña added a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The Brewers put the game out of reach with a six-run seventh.

The extra game is useful for Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who is vying for the Triple Crown in the National League. Stats accumulated in Monday’s tiebreaker will count. Yelich leads the league in batting average (.323), is one homer off the NL lead (37 to 36), and is two RBI off the leaad (111 to 109).

There will be two tiebreakers on Monday, in fact. The Dodgers and Rockies entered Sunday tied for the NL Central crown and both won their games. The loser of both of tomorrow’s tiebreaker games will meet in the NL Wild Card game. The winner of that will play the winner of tomorrow’s NL Central tiebreaker.