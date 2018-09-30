Dodgers, Rockies both win, forcing NL West tiebreaker

Update (6:16 PM ET): The Dodgers went on to beat the Giants 15-0. The Rockies blanked the Nationals by a 12-0 margin, thanks in part to Charlie Blackmon hitting for the cycle. There will indeed be a tiebreaker tomorrow.

The Dodgers and Rockies both entered Sunday, the final day of the regular season, tied for the NL West lead at 90-71. If both teams win on Sunday, they will play a tiebreaker on Monday at Dodger Stadium. It’s looking like that will become a reality.

As I am writing this, the Dodgers are up 14-0 over the Giants. Andrew Suarez was torched for six runs over 2 1/3 innings and the bullpen couldn’t stop the bleeding. Matt Kemp has three hits and three RBI, Brian Dozier hit a three-run homer, and Max Muncy has also homered. Rich Hill got the start for the Dodgers and has pitched well, limiting the Giants to two hits with no walks and four strikeouts over four innings.

In Colorado, the Rockies jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a Nolan Arenado hhomer in the bottom of the first inning. Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run dinger in the third and David Dahl made it 7-0 with a three-run shot in the fifth. Tyler Anderson has held the Nationals to three hits and two walks with a strikeout over five shutout frames.

The Cubs and Brewers also entered Sunday tied for the NL Central title at 94-67. If those two teams have to play a tiebreaker, it would be held in Chicago on Monday as well. The winner of the NL Central tiebreaker would host the winner of the NL Wild Card game. The winner of the NL West tiebreaker would face the Braves. The losers of both tiebreakers would face each other in the Wild Card game.

