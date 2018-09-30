Charlie Blackmon hits for the cycle

The final day of the regular season schedule had all kinds of drama with the entire seeding for the National League postseason teams undecided. The Dodgers and Rockies were tied for the NL West lead while the Cubs and Brewers were tied for the NL Central lead. The final day also included a cycle. Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon became the fourth player to hit for the cycle this season.

Blackmon led off the bottom of the first inning against the Nationals with a triple and came around to score on a two-run home run by Nolan Arenado. Blackmon then drilled a two-run homer of his own in the third, singled to lead off the fifth, and completed the cycle with an RBI double in the eighth.

The 4th cycle of the year comes in #Game162. Nazty pic.twitter.com/97fdNxf3x5 — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2018

The Rockies went on to defeat the Nationals 12-0. As the Dodgers defeated the Giants 15-0, both end Sunday still tied for the NL West lead. The two clubs will play a tiebreaker, regular season game no. 163, on Monday in L.A.

Blackmon, 32, is now batting .289/.356/.501 with 29 home runs, 70 RBI, 119 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 692 plate appearances. His performance on Monday will count towards his regular season stats.

