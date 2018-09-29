Video: Mets honor David Wright in his final game

It was an emotional night for Mets legend David Wright, who took the field on Saturday for what may well be his last career appearance in the majors. With a sold-out crowd already on their feet, Wright walked out to the field before the rest of the team and took a moment to salute the fans. He was followed by Jose Reyes, who also took a moment to himself before the rest of the team joined the pair on the field. According to Elias Sports, it marked the 878th time Wright and Reyes shared the field together, the most by any two players in franchise history.
After receiving the ceremonial first pitch from his two-year-old daughter, Olivia Shea, Wright made it through the first inning without a single ball hit in his direction. In the bottom of the inning, Jose Reyes led off with a double to right, and Jeff McNeill bunted him over to third to give Wright a one-out, man-on-third opportunity for his first at-bat of the night. Wright worked a full count against Marlins right-hander Trevor Richards before taking a walk, but was quickly removed from the basepaths after Michael Conforto grounded into an inning-ending double play.
In the second, Wright finally got a chance to show off his glovework as Bryan Holaday grounded out to third to bring the top of the inning to a close. His final at-bat didn’t arrive until the fourth inning, however, and he inked his last line in the Mets’ history books after skying a pop-up into foul territory on a 1-0 pitch from Richards. He returned to the field in the fifth for a ceremonial farewell to his teammates and fans, all of whom appeared to be standing and chanting as he tipped his cap one final time.
It was a moment — an evening — that had the captain in tears.
After battling multiple back, shoulder, and neck injuries over the last several years, the veteran third baseman is expected to cap his 14-season career with seven All-Star nominations, two Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Awards, and a lifetime .296/.376/.491 batting line, 970 home runs, .867 OPS, and 52.2 fWAR. Wright won’t take the field again when the Mets play their last game of the season on Sunday, but suffice to say, there was no better way to send off one of the most decorated players in team history.
The Dodgers are officially headed to the postseason after wrapping up a 10-6 victory over the Giants on Saturday. With the win, they eliminated the Cardinals’ chances of staging a late-season comeback and forcing a one-game tiebreaker, regardless of how Sunday’s games unfold.
With a postseason spot hanging in the balance, Joc Pederson wasted little time getting the Dodgers on the board and skied a home run to right field off of the Giants’ Dereck Rodriguez in the first inning. Yasiel Puig chased it with another solo shot in the second, but the Dodgers’ lead was cut back down to one run after Gorkys Hernandez uncorked an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.
The NL West rivals traded blows inning after inning; Joe Panik scored a pair of runs off of another base hit in the third, followed by Enrique Hernandez‘s RBI double and a rare two-run single from Clayton Kershaw in the fourth. By the fifth inning, the two teams were knotted 5-5 after Hunter Pence collected his 11th double of the season and Panik plated the team’s fifth run on a sac fly.
If the Giants had plans to thwart the Dodgers’ postseason hopes, however, they fizzled out in the second half of the game. Kershaw made his exit in the fifth while the bullpen fired scoreless inning after scoreless inning and the Dodgers’ offense continued to rake in runs: a Manny Machado go-ahead triple in the eighth, then a Max Muncy double and a pair of Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger singles in the ninth. While lefty reliever Zac Rossup began to falter in the bottom of the ninth after allowing a leadoff walk to Brandon Crawford, he quickly recovered with a strikeout and was bailed out for the remainder of the inning by Kenley Jansen, who permitted Gregor Blanco a final RBI double before wrapping up the win with Alex Hanson’s eight-pitch, game-ending swinging strikeout.
This will mark the Dodgers’ sixth straight appearance in the postseason since 2013, though it remains to be seen whether they’ll tack on a sixth division title as well. They’ll need to sweep the Giants on Sunday and see the Rockies take back-to-back losses on Saturday and Sunday in order to force a tiebreaker for the NL West title. Should the Rockies take first place, the Dodgers will face off against either Cubs or Brewers in the Wild Card Game next week.