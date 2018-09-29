Sabathia, Kittredge receive suspensions for throwing at batters

Yankees southpaw CC Sabathia and Rays right-hander Andrew Kittredge have received official penalties from MLB for intentionally throwing at batters during Thursday’s game. Sabathia was issued a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine, while Kittredge was handed a three-game suspension. Both pitchers are expected to begin serving their suspensions at the start of the 2019 season.

The incidents in question were triggered by a hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Sabathia struck Jake Bauers on the hand with a first-pitch 87.6-MPH sinker. In the next inning, Kittredge retaliated by aiming at Austin Romine‘s head, and while the rookie catcher managed to dodge the pitch, it was enough to provoke a heated reaction from Sabathia.

With warnings in place, the veteran lefty waited until Rays’ catcher Jesus Sucre stepped up to bat, then promptly delivered a 95.2-MPH that ricocheted off of Sucre’s leg. Both Sabathia and Yankees manager Aaron Boone were tossed in the aftermath of the exchange, which came with hefty consequences for the starter: In addition to the fine that was later imposed, he forfeited his right to another $500,000 after leaving his final start with 153 innings under his belt, just two shy of the 155-inning threshold he needed to receive another half-million salary bump.

Per Saturday’s press release, Sabathia has decided to appeal the suspension, while Kittredge has not yet announced his decision to appeal.