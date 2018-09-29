Christian Yelich
AP Images

Here’s what Sunday means for NL postseason contenders

By Ashley VarelaSep 29, 2018, 11:53 PM EDT
The Brewers, Cubs, Dodgers, and Rockies are all headed to the playoffs this fall, but Saturday’s games came and went without clear winners established in the National League Central or the National League West. If all four teams pull ahead with wins on Sunday, they’ll force two tiebreakers on Monday when the Cubs host the Brewers for the NL Central title and the Rockies travel west to meet the Dodgers in Los Angeles for the NL West championship.

The losers of the tiebreakers, naturally, will face each other in the Wild Card Game, with the winner scheduled to face off against the highest-seeded division winner in the National League Division Series. The other half of the NLDS will feature the remaining team against the Braves.

The Cubs entered Saturday with a one-game advantage over the Brewers, but dropped a 2-1 squeaker to the Cardinals early in the afternoon and watched the Brewers defeat the Tigers 6-5 to close the gap at the top of the NL Central. Everything will hinge on Game 162, when the Cubs will send left-hander Mike Montgomery up against St. Louis righty Jack Flaherty at 3:20 PM EDT and the Brewers will hang their hopes on Gio Gonzalez over the Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull at 3:10 PM EDT. Should the Cubs gain the edge over their division rival, it’ll mark their third division title in a row and eighth overall (sixth since moving to the NL Central). Should luck falls to the Brewers, on the other hand, it’ll mark their third division title (second since they moved to the National League in 1998) and first since 2011.

Over in the NL West, the Rockies and Dodgers will try to grab a foothold atop the division as they round out their final series against the Nationals and Giants, respectively. After dropping a 12-2 heartbreaker to the Nationals on Saturday night, the Rockies have yet to announce a starter for Sunday’s game, but will still prepare to go up against Washington ace Max Scherzer at 3:10 PM EDT. The Dodgers, meanwhile, will roll with righty Walker Buehler against Giants’ lefty Andrew Suarez at 3:05 PM EDT. A win for the Dodgers (and loss for the Rockies) would hand them their sixth straight division title and 17th in the NL West. For the Rockies, a division championship would be even more significant, as they’ve yet to clinch a single title in their 26-year history.

Video: Mets honor David Wright in his final game

David Wright
AP Images
By Ashley VarelaSep 29, 2018, 9:22 PM EDT
It was an emotional night for Mets legend David Wright, who took the field on Saturday for what may well be his last career appearance in the majors. With a sold-out crowd already on their feet, Wright walked out to the field before the rest of the team and took a moment to salute the fans. He was followed by Jose Reyes, who also took a moment to himself before the rest of the team joined the pair on the field. According to Elias Sports, it marked the 878th time Wright and Reyes shared the field together, the most by any two players in franchise history.

After receiving the ceremonial first pitch from his two-year-old daughter, Olivia Shea, Wright made it through the first inning without a single ball hit in his direction. In the bottom of the inning, Jose Reyes led off with a double to right, and Jeff McNeill bunted him over to third to give Wright a one-out, man-on-third opportunity for his first at-bat of the night. Wright worked a full count against Marlins right-hander Trevor Richards before taking a walk, but was quickly removed from the basepaths after Michael Conforto grounded into an inning-ending double play.

In the second, Wright finally got a chance to show off his glovework as Bryan Holaday grounded out to third to bring the top of the inning to a close. His final at-bat didn’t arrive until the fourth inning, however, and he inked his last line in the Mets’ history books after skying a pop-up into foul territory on a 1-0 pitch from Richards. He returned to the field in the fifth for a ceremonial farewell to his teammates and fans, all of whom appeared to be standing and chanting as he tipped his cap one final time.

It was a moment — an evening — that had the captain in tears.

After battling multiple back, shoulder, and neck injuries over the last several years, the veteran third baseman is expected to cap his 14-season career with seven All-Star nominations, two Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Awards, and a lifetime .296/.376/.491 batting line, 970 home runs, .867 OPS, and 52.2 fWAR. Wright won’t take the field again when the Mets play their last game of the season on Sunday, but suffice to say, there was no better way to send off one of the most decorated players in team history.